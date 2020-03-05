Global Haircare Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast till 2023

Introduction

In the global haircare market, a large number of products are available to address the growing demands for hair problems of including hair and scalp treatment. In the recent years, the global market for hair care witnessed a huge growth. This can be attributed to the increasing cosmetic expenditures, rising prevalence of hair related diseases, expanding hair and beauty industry, and strong marketing strategies by the players. However, increasing susceptibility to diseases such as cancer and asthma by the use of hair care products is estimated to restraint the market growth during the forecast period.

Further, the formulation of many hair care products is inclusive of various chemicals such as sodium lauryl sulfate, diethanolamine, peroxide, and others. The potential ill effect of these chemicals on health arises from itching to possible risks of asthma, cancer, and others. In the presence of such risks factors, the hair care market is witnessing increasing demands for the Ayurveda products. Following the same course, a number of market players are incorporating natural composites in the hair care products. Additionally, to fulfill such increasing demands, new market players like Patanjali Ayurveda have entered the market with the product lines including ayurvedic shampoos, hair oils, and others. According to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation, the penetration of Ayurvedic hair, oil penetration was estimated to be about 8.0% in 2017.

The global hair care market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.40% during the forecast period.

Key Players

The key players for the global Hair Care market are, Unilever, L’OR?AL, Shandong Baisheng Biotechnology Co., Ltd, OLVEA Group, Oriflame Cosmetics AG, REVLON Inc, Shiseido Company, Limited, Henkel Corporations (Schwarzkopf Professional), Kao Corporation, Amway, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., and Procter & Gamble Co.

Study objectives

> To provide a comprehensive analysis of the hair care industry and its sub-segments in the global market, thereby providing a detailed structure of the industry.

> To provide detailed insights into factors driving and restraining the growth of the global haircare market.

> To estimate the market size of global hair care from 2014 to 2023. Wherein, 2014 and 2015 would be the historic period, 2016 shall be the base year, and 2017-2023 will be the forecast period for the study.

> To analyze the global haircare market, by four main geographies, namely, Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

> To compare the products with respect to various players in the market

> To provide country-wise market value analysis for various segments of the hair care market

> To understand the demand-supply scenario and provide a gap analysis of the industry

> To analyze and provide upcoming technologies and trends in the hair care market

> To provide strategic profiling of key companies (manufacturers and distributors) present across the globe and comprehensively analyze their competitiveness/competitive landscape in this market.

Target Audience

> Cosmetic Companies

> Government and Private Laboratories

> Research and Development (R&D) Companies

> Research Laboratories

> Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

Key Findings

> Hair treatment segment registered USD 43,751.5 million market revenue in the year 2016 and is expected to grow during the forecast period

> E-commerce is the fastest growing segment, by distribution channel

> Shampoo segment registered USD 24,164.4 million market revenue in the year 2016 and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

> Americas

o North America

U.S.

Canada

o South America

> Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

> Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Republic of Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

> The Middle East & Africa

o The Middle East

o Africa

