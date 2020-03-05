Global Halogen-Free Flame Retardants Market -Analysis and Forecast ,till 2023

Global Halogen-Free Flame Retardants Market Information: By Type (Aluminum Trihydrate, Phosphorous-Based), Resin Type (PE, PP, Epoxy, PVC), End-Use Industry (Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Transportation), and Region – Forecast To 2023

Market Synopsis of Global Halogen-Free Flame Retardants Market

Flame retardants are composites that are added to materials such as plastics, coatings, foams, and textiles to prevent ignition and flame spread. Flame retardants find a wide range of applications in industries such as electrical and electronics, building and construction, transportation, and consumer goods. Halogen-free flame retardants are a viable alternative for halogenated flame retardants, which exhibit excellent flame-retardant characteristics, but also lead to health and environmental issues. In the case of fire, halogenated flame retardants release smoke and toxic fire gases such as polybrominated or polychlorinated dibenzodioxins (PCDD) or polychlorinated dibenzofurans (PCDF) that decrease visibility and the released toxins bioaccumulate and are non-biodegradable. The halogen-free retardants produce less smoke with fewer toxic components. The various types of halogen-free flame retardants are mineral flame retardants such as aluminum trihydrate, magnesium hydroxide, and zinc stearate; phosphorus-based flame retardants such as elemental phosphorus, organic phosphorus, and inorganic phosphorous; and nitrogen-based flame retardants such as melamine cyanurate, melamine phosphate, and melamine polyphosphate.

As per MRFR analysis, the global halogen-free flame retardants market was valued at USD 2191.95 million in 2017 and is expected to exhibit considerable growth with a CAGR of 5.76% during the forecast period, 2018-2023. Stringent regulations against the use of halogenated flame retardants due to their toxic nature are likely to boost the growth of the global halogen-free flame retardants market. Besides, the growing use of polymers in the building & construction and electrical & electronics industries has increased the risk of fires, which consequently is expected to fuel the demand for flame retardants.

Based on type, the aluminum trihydrate segment accounted for the largest market share of 45.34% in 2017 due to the lower cost of the product as compared to other halogen-free flame retardants. By resin type, the polyethylene segment accounted for the largest share of the global halogen-free flame retardants market due to its relatively large-scale consumption across various end-use industries. The polyethylene segment was followed by the polypropylene segment which accounted for 20.16% of the total market in 2017. On the basis of end-user industry, the building and construction segment accounted for the largest market share of 42.15% in 2017 and is slated to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the wide use of polymers in the form of plastics, composites, foams, textiles, and paints and coatings in the building & construction industry. These materials pose high fire risks as they are highly flammable and tend to drip, and as a result help in spreading the fire. Halogen-free flame retardants are used in these building materials, which comply with the fire safety standards and building codes. These flame retardants help prevent the spread of fire and provide critical escape time. Furthermore, the trend of replacing metals and glass with polymers and composites in the automotive industry is likely to create lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the halogen-free flame retardants market during the forecast period.

However, the high loading amount of halogen-free flame retardants is expected to restrain the growth of the product market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The global halogen-free flame retardants market based on the region has been analyzed into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest and fastest-growing market for halogen-free flame retardants, accounting 47.11% share of the global market in 2017. The market was valued at USD 1,032.6 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.00% to reach USD 1,465.06 million by the end of 2023. The growth is attributed to the expanding building and construction, electrical and electronics, transportation, and consumer goods industries in the region. China, Japan, and India are significantly expected to contribute to regional market growth. China dominated the regional market with a share of 52.96% in 2017 and is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 6.31% during the forecast period. Japan was the second-largest market in 2017 and is projected to register a CAGR of 5.42%.

Europe held the second-largest market share of 21.1% in 2017 and was valued at USD 503.5 million. Germany accounted for the largest regional market share of 25.79% in 2017, followed by Russia, which held the market share of 14.1% in 2017.

Segmentation

The global halogen-free flame retardants markets have been categorized on the basis of type, resin type, end-use industry, and region.

Based on type, the global halogen-free flame retardants market has been segmented into aluminum trihydrate, phosphorous-based, magnesium hydroxide, and others.

By resin type, the global halogen-free flame retardants market has been divided into polyethylene, polypropylene, epoxy, unsaturated polyesters, polyvinyl chloride, styrenics, engineered thermoplastics, rubber, and others.

On the basis of end-user industry, the global halogen-free flame retardants market has been segmented into building & construction, electrical & electronics, transportation, consumer goods, and others.

The global market, by region, has been spanned across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global halogen-free flame retardants market are Clariant (Switzerland), LANXESS (Germany), J.M. Huber Corporation (US), ICL (Israel), Nabaltec AG (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), Celanese Corporation (US), RTP Company (US), Greenchemicals SpA (Italy), Kisuma Chemicals (Netherlands), and Amfine Chemical Corporation (US).

Key Findings

The global halogen-free flame retardants market was valued at USD 2,191.95 million in 2017. The market is projected to reach USD 3,067.05 million by the end of the forecast period at a CAGR of 5.76%.

By type, the aluminum trihydrate emerged as the most promising segment, accounting for 45.34% share of the global market in 2017 and was valued at USD 993.83 million.

By resin type, the polyethylene segment accounted for the largest share of 24.36% in 2017 and was valued at USD 533.99 million.

Based on end-use industry, the building & construction industry accounted for the largest market share of 42.15% in 2017, with a market value of USD 923.91 million.

Geographically, Asia Pacific dominated the global halogen-free flame retardants market with a share of 47.11% and was valued at USD 1,032.64 million in 2017.

Geographic Analysis

The report covers a brief analysis of geographies including:

World

North America

o US

o Canada

Europe

o Germany

o Netherlands

o Belgium

o Poland

o Italy

o Russia

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia & New-Zealand

o Malaysia

o Thailand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

o Egypt

o UAE

o Israel

o Saudi Arabia

o Turkey

o Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Mexico

o Rest of Latin America

