Global Home Healthcare Market – Premium Insight, Industry Trends, Market Sizing & Forecasts to 2023

Global Home Healthcare Market Research Report, by Product (Therapeutic products, Other), Service (Skilled Nursing Services, Respiratory Therapy Service, Other), Software (Clinical Management System, Telehealth Solution, Other) – Global Forecast Till 2023

Market Analysis

Home healthcare is an expanding practical choice being favored by patients inferable from increasing healthcare costs and the thriving geriatric populace. Home healthcare services provide one with different services including physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and skilled nursing. The digitization of information has made it less complex for the patients to contact doctors and physicians and gain a precise diagnosis from their home. The global home healthcare market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2017 to 2023.

Various technical and scientific advances in healthcare and other diagnosis devices along with several other government initiatives are encouraging the home healthcare system to fuel the market demand in the upcoming years. This type of home healthcare system has made it very easier for the senior or aged and bedridden patients to get in touch with their physicians and recuperate normally.

Market Segmentation

The global home healthcare market is divided on the basis of its product, software, service, and regional demand. Based on its product, the market is segmented into the screening, therapeutic and testing, and monitoring products. On the basis of its software, the global market is bifurcated into agency software, telehealth solution, hospice solutions, and clinical management systems. Based on its services, the market is classified into unskilled care services, skilled nursing services, respiratory therapy services, infusion therapy services, rehabilitation therapy services, and pregnancy care services.

Regional Analysis

The global home healthcare market is divided into four major global regions including Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Major Players

The major players in the home healthcare market include brands like Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands), A&D Company (Japan), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (Germany), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Abbott (U.S.), McKesson Corporation (U.S.), Becton Dickinson Company (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Omron Corporation (Japan), LG Electronics (South Korea), Medtronic PLC (U.S.), Kinnser Software (U.S.), 3M (U.S.), Apple (U.S.), and others.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

2.5 Key Takeaways

2.6 Key Buying Criteria

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Primary Research Methodology

3.2 Secondary Research Methodology

3.3 Market Share Analysis

3.4 Trade Analysis

3.5 Market Pricing Approach

4 Market Impact Analysis

4.1 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.1.1 Bargaining Power of Buyer

4.1.2 Bargaining Power of Supplier

4.1.3 Threat from substitute

4.1.4 Threat from a New Entrant

4.1.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1 Device Manufacturers

4.2.2 App Developers

4.2.3 Network providers/ Mobile operators

4.2.4 Healthcare providers and Pharmaceuticals

4.2.5 Patients

4.3 Pricing Analysis

4.3.1 Cost-effectiveness and patients’ convenience will drive the home healthcare market

4.4 Investment Opportunity Analysis

4.4.1 Continuous increase in Lifestyle Disease has led to the development of personalized healthcare solutions

5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.2.1 Growing geriatric population

5.2.2 Rising treatment cost and hospital stay

5.2.3 Technological advancements

5.3 Restraints

5.3.1 Patients Safety Concerns

5.4 Opportunities

5.4.1 Rising prevalence of Chronic Disorders

5.4.2 Improvement in Reimbursement Scenario

5.5 Mega Trends

5.5.1 Telemedicine

5.6 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.7 Technology Trends & Assessment

6 Global Home Healthcare Market by Product

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Testing, Screening, & Monitoring Products

6.1.2 Therapeutic Products

7 Global Home Healthcare Market by Services

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Skilled Nursing Services

7.1.2 Rehabilitation Therapy Services

7.1.3 Unskilled Care Services

7.1.4 Respiratory Therapy Services

7.1.5 Infusion Therapy Services

7.1.6 Pregnancy Care Services

8 Global Home Healthcare Market by Software

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Clinical Management Systems

8.1.2 Agency Software

8.1.3 Telehealth Solution

8.1.4 Hospice Solutions

9 Global Home Healthcare Market by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Americas

9.2.1 North America

9.2.1.1 U.S.

9.2.1.2 Canada

9.2.2 South America

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Western Europe

9.3.1.1 Germany

9.3.1.2 France

9.3.1.3 UK

9.3.1.4 Italy

9.3.1.5 Spain

9.3.1.6 Rest of Western Europe

9.3.2 Eastern Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Republic of Korea

9.4.5 Australia

9.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.5.1 United Arab Emirates

9.5.2 Saudi Arabia

9.5.3 Oman

9.5.4 Kuwait

9.5.5 Qatar

9.5.6 Rest of Middle East & Africa

10 Company Landscape

10.1 Competitive Landscape

10.2 Company Analysis

10.3 Company Market Share

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Abbott

11.1.1 Financials

11.1.2 Products

11.1.3 Strategy

11.1.4 Key Developments

11.2 GE Healthcare

11.2.1 Financials

11.2.2 Products

11.2.3 Strategy

11.2.4 Key Developments

11.3 Becton Dickinson

11.3.1 Financials

11.3.2 Products

11.3.3 Strategy

11.3.4 Key Developments

11.4 Omron Corporation

11.4.1 Financials

11.4.2 Products

11.4.3 Strategy

11.4.4 Key Developments

11.5 Apple

11.5.1 Financials

11.5.2 Products

11.5.3 Strategy

11.5.4 Key Developments

11.6 Medtronic PLC

11.6.1 Financials

11.6.2 Products

11.6.3 Strategy

11.6.4 Key Developments

11.7 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

11.7.1 Financials

11.7.2 Products

11.7.3 Strategy

11.7.4 Key Developments

11.8 LG Electronics

11.8.1 Financials

11.8.2 Products

11.8.3 Strategy

11.8.4 Key Developments

11.9 Fresenius SE & Co KGaA

11.9.1 Financials

11.9.2 Products

11.9.3 Strategy

11.9.4 Key Developments

11.1 McKesson Corporation

11.10.1 Financials

11.10.2 Products

11.10.3 Strategy

11.10.4 Key Developments

11.11 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Continue…

