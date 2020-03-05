Global Home Healthcare Market – Premium Insight, Industry Trends, Market Sizing & Forecasts to 2023
Global Home Healthcare Market Research Report, by Product (Therapeutic products, Other), Service (Skilled Nursing Services, Respiratory Therapy Service, Other), Software (Clinical Management System, Telehealth Solution, Other) – Global Forecast Till 2023
Market Analysis
Home healthcare is an expanding practical choice being favored by patients inferable from increasing healthcare costs and the thriving geriatric populace. Home healthcare services provide one with different services including physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and skilled nursing. The digitization of information has made it less complex for the patients to contact doctors and physicians and gain a precise diagnosis from their home. The global home healthcare market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2017 to 2023.
Various technical and scientific advances in healthcare and other diagnosis devices along with several other government initiatives are encouraging the home healthcare system to fuel the market demand in the upcoming years. This type of home healthcare system has made it very easier for the senior or aged and bedridden patients to get in touch with their physicians and recuperate normally.
Market Segmentation
The global home healthcare market is divided on the basis of its product, software, service, and regional demand. Based on its product, the market is segmented into the screening, therapeutic and testing, and monitoring products. On the basis of its software, the global market is bifurcated into agency software, telehealth solution, hospice solutions, and clinical management systems. Based on its services, the market is classified into unskilled care services, skilled nursing services, respiratory therapy services, infusion therapy services, rehabilitation therapy services, and pregnancy care services.
Regional Analysis
The global home healthcare market is divided into four major global regions including Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).
Major Players
The major players in the home healthcare market include brands like Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands), A&D Company (Japan), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (Germany), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Abbott (U.S.), McKesson Corporation (U.S.), Becton Dickinson Company (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Omron Corporation (Japan), LG Electronics (South Korea), Medtronic PLC (U.S.), Kinnser Software (U.S.), 3M (U.S.), Apple (U.S.), and others.
Access this Report: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=19244
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Introduction
2.1 Definition
2.2 Scope of the Study
2.3 List of Assumptions
2.4 Market Structure
2.5 Key Takeaways
2.6 Key Buying Criteria
3 Research Methodology
3.1 Primary Research Methodology
3.2 Secondary Research Methodology
3.3 Market Share Analysis
3.4 Trade Analysis
3.5 Market Pricing Approach
4 Market Impact Analysis
4.1 Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.1.1 Bargaining Power of Buyer
4.1.2 Bargaining Power of Supplier
4.1.3 Threat from substitute
4.1.4 Threat from a New Entrant
4.1.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.2 Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1 Device Manufacturers
4.2.2 App Developers
4.2.3 Network providers/ Mobile operators
4.2.4 Healthcare providers and Pharmaceuticals
4.2.5 Patients
4.3 Pricing Analysis
4.3.1 Cost-effectiveness and patients’ convenience will drive the home healthcare market
4.4 Investment Opportunity Analysis
4.4.1 Continuous increase in Lifestyle Disease has led to the development of personalized healthcare solutions
5 Market Dynamics
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Drivers
5.2.1 Growing geriatric population
5.2.2 Rising treatment cost and hospital stay
5.2.3 Technological advancements
5.3 Restraints
5.3.1 Patients Safety Concerns
5.4 Opportunities
5.4.1 Rising prevalence of Chronic Disorders
5.4.2 Improvement in Reimbursement Scenario
5.5 Mega Trends
5.5.1 Telemedicine
5.6 Macroeconomic Indicators
5.7 Technology Trends & Assessment
6 Global Home Healthcare Market by Product
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Testing, Screening, & Monitoring Products
6.1.2 Therapeutic Products
7 Global Home Healthcare Market by Services
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Skilled Nursing Services
7.1.2 Rehabilitation Therapy Services
7.1.3 Unskilled Care Services
7.1.4 Respiratory Therapy Services
7.1.5 Infusion Therapy Services
7.1.6 Pregnancy Care Services
8 Global Home Healthcare Market by Software
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Clinical Management Systems
8.1.2 Agency Software
8.1.3 Telehealth Solution
8.1.4 Hospice Solutions
9 Global Home Healthcare Market by Region
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Americas
9.2.1 North America
9.2.1.1 U.S.
9.2.1.2 Canada
9.2.2 South America
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Western Europe
9.3.1.1 Germany
9.3.1.2 France
9.3.1.3 UK
9.3.1.4 Italy
9.3.1.5 Spain
9.3.1.6 Rest of Western Europe
9.3.2 Eastern Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 Japan
9.4.2 China
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 Republic of Korea
9.4.5 Australia
9.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
9.5 Middle East & Africa
9.5.1 United Arab Emirates
9.5.2 Saudi Arabia
9.5.3 Oman
9.5.4 Kuwait
9.5.5 Qatar
9.5.6 Rest of Middle East & Africa
10 Company Landscape
10.1 Competitive Landscape
10.2 Company Analysis
10.3 Company Market Share
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Abbott
11.1.1 Financials
11.1.2 Products
11.1.3 Strategy
11.1.4 Key Developments
11.2 GE Healthcare
11.2.1 Financials
11.2.2 Products
11.2.3 Strategy
11.2.4 Key Developments
11.3 Becton Dickinson
11.3.1 Financials
11.3.2 Products
11.3.3 Strategy
11.3.4 Key Developments
11.4 Omron Corporation
11.4.1 Financials
11.4.2 Products
11.4.3 Strategy
11.4.4 Key Developments
11.5 Apple
11.5.1 Financials
11.5.2 Products
11.5.3 Strategy
11.5.4 Key Developments
11.6 Medtronic PLC
11.6.1 Financials
11.6.2 Products
11.6.3 Strategy
11.6.4 Key Developments
11.7 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
11.7.1 Financials
11.7.2 Products
11.7.3 Strategy
11.7.4 Key Developments
11.8 LG Electronics
11.8.1 Financials
11.8.2 Products
11.8.3 Strategy
11.8.4 Key Developments
11.9 Fresenius SE & Co KGaA
11.9.1 Financials
11.9.2 Products
11.9.3 Strategy
11.9.4 Key Developments
11.1 McKesson Corporation
11.10.1 Financials
11.10.2 Products
11.10.3 Strategy
11.10.4 Key Developments
11.11 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
Continue…
Get more information, Ask for free sample copy: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=19244
About us:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.
Contact us:
Company Name: Report Ocean
Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India
Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)
Contact Person: Sandeep Singh
URL: www.reportocean.com
Email: [email protected]