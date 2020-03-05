Global Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Market Research Report 2018
In this report, the Global Hot-dip Galvanized Steel market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Hot-dip Galvanized Steel market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Hot-dip Galvanized Steel market status and forecast, categorizes the global Hot-dip Galvanized Steel market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions.
In the last several years, global market of Hot-dip Galvanized Steel developed rapidly with an average growth rate of 7.11%. In 2017, global revenue of Hot-dip Galvanized Steel is nearly 69.3 Billion M USD; the actual production is about 91.52 million MT.
Top Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Manufacturers Covered in this report
Baowu Group
ThyssenKrupp
Steel Dynamics
POSCO
ArcelorMittal
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal
Hesteel Group
Hyundai Steel
JFE Steel Corporation
Shougang
Ansteel Group
Gerdau
Maanshan Steel
United States Steel Corporation
Youfa Steel Pipe Group
Benxi Steel Group
China Steel Corporation
JSW Steel Ltd
Tata Steel
NLMK Group
Valin Steel Group
Shagang Group
Market Breakdown by Regions
North America
Europe
China
RoA
RoW
Market Breakdown by Type
Sheet & Strip
Structure
Pipe & Tube
Wire & Hardware
Market Breakdown by Application
Construction
Home Appliance
Automotive
General Industrial
