Global Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Global Hot-dip Galvanized Steel market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Hot-dip Galvanized Steel market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Hot-dip Galvanized Steel market status and forecast, categorizes the global Hot-dip Galvanized Steel market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions.

In the last several years, global market of Hot-dip Galvanized Steel developed rapidly with an average growth rate of 7.11%. In 2017, global revenue of Hot-dip Galvanized Steel is nearly 69.3 Billion M USD; the actual production is about 91.52 million MT.

Top Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Manufacturers Covered in this report

Baowu Group

ThyssenKrupp

Steel Dynamics

POSCO

ArcelorMittal

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

Hesteel Group

Hyundai Steel

JFE Steel Corporation

Shougang

Ansteel Group

Gerdau

Maanshan Steel

United States Steel Corporation

Youfa Steel Pipe Group

Benxi Steel Group

China Steel Corporation

JSW Steel Ltd

Tata Steel

NLMK Group

Valin Steel Group

Shagang Group

Market Breakdown by Regions

North America

Europe

China

RoA

RoW

Market Breakdown by Type

Sheet & Strip

Structure

Pipe & Tube

Wire & Hardware

Market Breakdown by Application

Construction

Home Appliance

Automotive

General Industrial



