Global IC Design Service Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2025
Integrated circuit design, or IC design, is a subset of electronics engineering, encompassing the particular logic and circuit design techniques required to design integrated circuits, or ICs.
The growth in the merchant foundry industry has also provided fabless IC design firms with access to reasonably-priced advanced-process capacity without the need for huge capital expenditure.
In 2018, the global IC Design Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global IC Design Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IC Design Service development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
AMD
Broadcom
Qualcomm
NVIDLA
MediaTek
XILINX
Marvell
Realtek Semiconductor
Novatek
Dialog
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Digital Ic Design
Analog Ic Design
Market segment by Application, split into
Microprocessors
FPGAs
Memories (Ram, Rom, and Flash)
Digital Asics
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global IC Design Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the IC Design Service development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of IC Design Service are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
