Global IT Service Management Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2025

IT service management (ITSM) refers to the entirety of activities – directed by policies, organized and structured in processes and supporting procedures – that are performed by an organization to design, plan, deliver, operate and control information technology (IT) services offered to customers.

The increasing number of employees who are using personal IT technological devices at workplace is the main factor behind this growth.

In 2018, the global IT Service Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global IT Service Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IT Service Management development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Absolute Software

Microsoft

Axios Systems

Cherwell Software

Citrix Systems

Compuware

EMC

IVANTI

Service Now

BMC Software

HP

CA

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Configuration Management

IT Asset Management

DBMS Management

Market segment by Application, split into

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Retail

BFSI

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global IT Service Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the IT Service Management development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of IT Service Management are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

