Global Mastitis Market to grow at a CAGR of 15.07% | Forecast to 2023

Mastitis Market Research Report Information by Type (Human, Bovine), by Treatment (Antibiotics, Pain Relievers, Surgery, Vaccines, Others), by End-user (Hospitals and Clinics, Veterinary Centers, Others) and Region – Global Forecast till 2023

The mastitis market is mainly growing because of the advancements made in the field of medical sciences. The growing prevalence of this type of contagious diseases amongst human beings, especially women and animals like cow are some of the major factor influencing the global mastitis market positively. Factors driving the market development incorporate the rising instances of breast-related disease and expanding rate of pregnancy. On account of bovines, the unhygienic animal dwelling place conditions are the key driving element behind the market development making the infectious mastitis spread. Besides, the rising awareness about the mastitis conditions, its effective management, and the accessibility of the treatment is broadly encouraging market development. The global mastitis market is growing at a CAGR of 15.07% by targeting the value of USD 7,898.05 million during the forecast period (2017-2023).

The global mastitis market has been divided on the basis of its treatment, type, end-user, and regional demand. Based on its type, the mastitis market is bifurcated into bovine mastitis and human mastitis. On the basis of its treatment, the mastitis market is classified into pain relievers, antibiotics, vaccines, surgery, and others. Based on its end-user, the mastitis market is segmented into clinics, hospitals, veterinary centers, and others.

Geographically, the global mastitis market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Zoetis Inc. (U.S.), Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH (Germany), Merck Co & Inc. (U.S.), Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), Novartis AG (Switzerland), BioNumerik Pharmaceuticals Inc. (U.S.), Bayer AG (Germany), Oncothyreon Inc. (U.S.), Oncogenex (U.S.), Apthera Inc. (U.K.), and others are some of the major players in the global mastitis market.

Table of Contents:

1 Report Prologue

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 Research Objective

2.4 Assumptions & Limitations

2.4.1 Assumptions

2.4.2 Limitations

2.4.3 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Primary Research Methodology

3.2 Secondary Research Methodology

3.3 Market Size Estimation

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Rising cases of breast cancer

4.2.2 Increasing rate of pregnancy

4.2.3 Unhygienic barn conditions causing contagious mastitis in bovines

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of awareness

4.3.2 Complications in diagnosis due to similar symptoms of breast cancer & mastitis

4.4 Opportunity

4.4.1 Entering developing economies

4.5 Macroeconomics

4.5.1 Trends in Mastitis

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5.1.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.1.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.1.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.1.5 Intensity of Rivalry

5.2 Value Chain Analysis

5.2.1 R&D & Designing

5.2.2 Manufacturing

5.2.3 Distribution & Sales

5.2.4 Post-Sales Services

5.3 Investment Opportunities

5.4 Price Analysis

6 Global Mastitis Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Bovine

6.2.1 Contagious Mastitis

6.2.2 Environmental Mastitis

6.2.3 Opportunist Mastitis

6.3 Human

6.3.1 Non-Infectious Mastitis

6.3.2 Infectious Mastitis

7 Global Mastitis Market, By Treatment

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Bovine

7.2.1 Antibiotics

7.2.2 Vaccines

7.3 Human

7.3.1 Pain Relievers

7.3.2 Antibiotics

8 Global Mastitis Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Veterinary Centres

8.3 Hospital & Clinics

9 Global Mastitis Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Americas

9.2.1 North America

9.2.1.1 US

9.2.1.2 Canada

9.2.2 South America

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Western Europe

9.3.1.1 Germany

9.3.1.2 France

9.3.1.3 UK

9.3.1.4 Italy

9.3.1.5 Spain

9.3.1.6 Rest of Western Europe

9.3.2 Eastern Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 Republic of Korea

9.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.5.1 Saudi Arabia

9.5.2 United Arab Emirates

9.5.3 Kuwait

9.5.4 Oman

9.5.5 Qatar

9.5.6 Rest of Middle East

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Scenario

10.1.1 Introduction

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Bayer AG

11.1.1 Company Overview

11.1.2 Financial Overview

11.1.3 Products Offering

11.1.4 Key Developments

11.1.5 SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Key Strategy

11.2 BioNumerik Pharmaceuticals Inc

11.2.1 Company Overview

11.2.2 Financial Overview

11.2.3 Products/Services Offered

11.2.4 Key Developments

11.2.5 SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Key Strategy

11.3 Oncothyreon Inc

11.3.1 Company Overview

11.3.2 Financial Overview

11.3.3 Products/Services Offered

11.3.4 Key Developments

11.3.5 SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Key Strategy

11.4 Oncogenex

11.4.1 Company Overview

