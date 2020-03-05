Global Menstrual Cups Market is expected to reach USD 1514.01 million by 2023 | Latest Study

Introduction

A menstrual cup is a revolutionary product in the women hygiene market introduced as an alternative to sanitary napkins or tampons to be used during menstruation. It is eco-friendly and does not cause toxic syndrome or vaginal dryness as it is made from 100% medical grade silicone.

The menstrual cups market can be driven by increasing women population in developed and developing countries, increasing cost of pads and tampons, benefits of cups over pads and tampons, and increasing government funding and campaigns. Menstrual cup, a next-generation female hygiene product, helps in leakage free menstrual days. The increasing women population residing in developing and developed economies is driving the growth of the market, as women in developing and developed countries are aware of menstrual cleanliness. According to the United Nations, the world’s population in 2015 was estimated to be 7.3 billion people, which comprised 3.6 billion women and 3.7 billion men worldwide. This vast women population is paving a growth for the menstrual cups market.

Similarly, according to the UN, currently, 83% of the global population live in developing regions, and that share is increasing. This increasing population residing in developed areas drives the menstrual cup market as people tend to be aware of the importance of menstrual hygiene.

The global menstrual cups market is segmented based on product, distribution channel, and type.

Based on the product, the market is further segmented into reusable menstrual cups and disposable menstrual cups.

Based on type, the market is segmented into round, hollow, flat, and pointy.

Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into online stores and retail outlets.

The global menstrual cups market is estimated at USD 1231.65 million in 2017 growing with a CAGR of 3.50 % over the forecast period.

Key Players

Diva International Inc., Lunette, The Keeper, Inc., Vcup, Anigan, Me Luna, LadyCup, FemCap, Inc., Ruby Life Ltd., and Irisana S.A. and others.

Study objectives

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global menstrual cups market

> To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting the market growth

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to countries

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, and comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To provide economic factors that influence the global menstrual cups market

> To provide a detailed analysis of the value chain and supply chain of the global menstrual cups market

Access this Report: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=19219

Target Audience

> Pharmaceutical Companies

> Medical Devices Companies

> Research and Development (R&D) Companies

> Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

> Potential Investors

Key Findings

> The global menstrual cups market is expected to reach USD 1514.01 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 3.50% from 2017-2023

> On the basis of the product, Reusable menstrual cups accounted for the major market share of 87% and is valued at USD 1069.73 million in 2017

> On the basis of the type, the round cups accounted for a major market share of 43% in 2016

> The Americas hold the largest share of the global menstrual cups market which is expected to reach USD 681.34 million by 2023

> Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.50 % over the 2017-2023

The reports also covers regional analysis

> Americas

o North America

US

Canada

o South America

> Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

> Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o Republic of Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

> The Middle East & Africa

o Middle East

o Africa

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=19219

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Person: Sandeep Singh

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]