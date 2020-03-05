In this report, the Global Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report researches the worldwide Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Chloroacetic acid, also called Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA), is a bi-functional molecule-structured acid. At room temperature, pure MCA is a colorless, deliquescent crystalline mass. It is very soluble in water, freely soluble in methanol, ethanol, isopropanol, diethyl ether and acetone. It is extensively used as a chemical intermediate for the production of numerous industrially and commercially important chemicals, including glycine, CMC, TGA, and cyanoacetic acid. It is also used in the production of betaine-type surfactants, synthetic caffeine, and vitamins, and the production of 2, 4-D and methanoates for using in herbicides. MCA is commercially produced through the chlorination of acetic acid during the production of acetic anhydride as a catalyst.

According to form, chloroacetic acid can be divided into solid MCA, MCA solution and molten MCA. Common commercially available solid chloroacetic acid is often powder or flakes. And most manufacturers produce solid chloroacetic acid.

MCA downstream is wide and the major fields are carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC), agrochemical, surfactants and thioglycolic acid (TGA). CMC is acting as a major driving force for the growth of the global chloroacetic acid market. The growth of the CMC market is further being augmented by the increased demand for CMC for oil drilling operations from the oil and gas industry in USA and the Middle East.

The global MCA market will continue to be driven by the Chinese market. China currently accounts for half of global MCA consumption. And Europe are accounting for about 21.29% production market shares in 2016.

Global Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA).

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) capacity, production, value, price and market share of Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

AkzoNobel

CABB

Denak

Dow Chemicals

Daicel Chemical

Niacet

Meridian Chem-Bond

Shri Chlochem

China Pingmei Shenma Group

Jiangsu New Century Salt Chemistry

Shijiazhuang Banglong Chemical

Shijiazhuang Bide Huagong

Shandong Huayang Technology

Chongqing Seayo Chemical

Jiangsu Tongtai Chemical

Luzhou Hepu Chemical

Henan HDF Chemical

Shandong MinJi Chemical

Hangzhou Chuanggao Industry

Jiangmen Guangyue Electrochemical

Puyang Tiancheng Chemical

Tiande Chemical

Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Breakdown Data by Type

Solid MCA

MCA Solution

Molten MCA

Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Breakdown Data by Application

Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC)

Agrochemical

Surfactants

Thioglycolic Acid (TGA)

Others

Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



