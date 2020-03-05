Global Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025
In this report, the Global Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report researches the worldwide Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Chloroacetic acid, also called Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA), is a bi-functional molecule-structured acid. At room temperature, pure MCA is a colorless, deliquescent crystalline mass. It is very soluble in water, freely soluble in methanol, ethanol, isopropanol, diethyl ether and acetone. It is extensively used as a chemical intermediate for the production of numerous industrially and commercially important chemicals, including glycine, CMC, TGA, and cyanoacetic acid. It is also used in the production of betaine-type surfactants, synthetic caffeine, and vitamins, and the production of 2, 4-D and methanoates for using in herbicides. MCA is commercially produced through the chlorination of acetic acid during the production of acetic anhydride as a catalyst.
According to form, chloroacetic acid can be divided into solid MCA, MCA solution and molten MCA. Common commercially available solid chloroacetic acid is often powder or flakes. And most manufacturers produce solid chloroacetic acid.
MCA downstream is wide and the major fields are carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC), agrochemical, surfactants and thioglycolic acid (TGA). CMC is acting as a major driving force for the growth of the global chloroacetic acid market. The growth of the CMC market is further being augmented by the increased demand for CMC for oil drilling operations from the oil and gas industry in USA and the Middle East.
The global MCA market will continue to be driven by the Chinese market. China currently accounts for half of global MCA consumption. And Europe are accounting for about 21.29% production market shares in 2016.
Global Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA).
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) capacity, production, value, price and market share of Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
AkzoNobel
CABB
Denak
Dow Chemicals
Daicel Chemical
Niacet
Meridian Chem-Bond
Shri Chlochem
China Pingmei Shenma Group
Jiangsu New Century Salt Chemistry
Shijiazhuang Banglong Chemical
Shijiazhuang Bide Huagong
Shandong Huayang Technology
Chongqing Seayo Chemical
Jiangsu Tongtai Chemical
Luzhou Hepu Chemical
Henan HDF Chemical
Shandong MinJi Chemical
Hangzhou Chuanggao Industry
Jiangmen Guangyue Electrochemical
Puyang Tiancheng Chemical
Tiande Chemical
Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Breakdown Data by Type
Solid MCA
MCA Solution
Molten MCA
Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Breakdown Data by Application
Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC)
Agrochemical
Surfactants
Thioglycolic Acid (TGA)
Others
Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) :
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
