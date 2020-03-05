Global Myocardial Ischemia Market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.0 % during the forecast period till 2023

Introduction

Myocardial ischemia is characterized by a specific condition, where there is an insufficient flow of blood to the heart muscle through coronary arteries. Due to a block or constriction of the arteries, the heart is not able to pump oxygenated blood, and other vital nutrients to the body efficiently and finally lead to the destruction of heart muscles. The high prevalence of coronary heart disorders, increasing cases of diabetes, and changing lifestyles are factors expected to drive the market demand over the forecast period. The development of drugs such as heparin, vorapaxar, and others could bring relief to patients from the disease. But the side-effects of these drugs could hinder the market growth.

The global myocardial ischemia market is expected to reach a market value of USD 50,120.3 million by 2023 from USD 31,268.9 million in 2015 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.0 % during the forecast period from 2017 to 2023.

In 2017, the Americas held the highest share of the market at 35.7%, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific with shares of 29.3% and 23.5%, respectively.

The global myocardial ischemia market is segmented into type, treatment and diagnosis, end user, and region.

By type, the myocardial ischemia market is segmented into symptomatic and asymptomatic.

On the basis of treatment and diagnosis, the global myocardial ischemia market is segmented into diagnosis and treatment. The diagnosis segment is further sub-segmented into imaging and stress test. The imaging segment is segmented into electrocardiogram (ECG), echocardiogram, nuclear scan, coronary angiography, and cardiac CT scan. The treatment segment is further sub-segmented into medications and surgery. The medication segment is sub-segmented into antiplatelet agents, glycoprotein IIb/IIIa inhibitors, antithrombotic agents, beta-adrenergic blockers, angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, angiotensin-receptor blockers, thrombolytics, and analgesics. The surgery segment is sub-segmented into angioplasty and stenting, coronary artery bypass surgery, and enhanced external counterpulsation.

By end user, the global myocardial ischemia market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, and ambulatory surgical centers.

The global myocardial ischemia market is expected to reach a market value of USD 50,120.3 million by 2023 from USD 31,268.9 million in 2015 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2023.

Key Players

Taxus Cardium, ViroMed Co. Ltd, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Boston Scientific Corporation, Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. (Janssen Global Services LLC), Bayer AG, AstraZeneca, and Pfizer Inc.

Access this Report: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=19269

Study Objectives

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the global myocardial ischemia market

> To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting the market growth

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to countries

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market and comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To provide economic factors that influence the global myocardial ischemia market

> To provide a detailed analysis of the value chain and supply chain of the global myocardial ischemia market

Target Audience

> Medical Devices Companies

> Research and Development (R&D) Companies

> Government Research Institutes

> Academic Institutes and Universities

Key Findings

> The global myocardial ischemia market is expected to reach USD 50,120.3 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 6.00% from 2017 to 2023

> On the basis of type, the asymptomatic accounted for the largest market share at a CAGR of 73.45% in 2017

> The Americas is expected to hold the largest share of the global myocardial ischemia market at a CAGR of 6.21% by 2023.

> Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market, which is expected to register a CAGR of 6.42% by 2023

Regional Analysis

> Americas

o North America

? US

? Canada

o Latin America

> Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

> Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o Republic of Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Middle East & Africa

o Middle East

o Africa

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=19269

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Person: Sandeep Singh

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]