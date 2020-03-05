Global Myristic Acid Market Insights, Forecast to 2025
In this report, the Global Myristic Acid Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Myristic Acid Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report researches the worldwide Myristic Acid market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Myristic Acid breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Myristic Acid is a common natural organic saturated fatty acid which is found in plants and animals sources such as nutmeg, coconut oil, palm oil, butter fat, and spermacetin, the oil obtained from the sperm whale. The acid is named after the botanical name of nutmeg which is Myristica fragrans.
Myristic Acid is proven to be very much effective in helping with fat metabolism and weight loss along with improving brain and nerve quality. It also helps in anti-aging and can be used for the supplementation process. Myristic acid is used for making flavors, fragrances, soaps, and cosmetics. It is very much useful if not consumed in excessive quantities, as an overdose of myristic acid can lead to poisoning and serious side-effects.
Besides all the benefits and consumer demand for myristic acid, it also has side effects if used excessively. It can cause eye and skin irritations along with poisonous effects in the human body. These factors are restraining the myristic acid market due to the rise of consumer awareness for healthy food.
The highest production and consumption capacity of myristic acid is in Europe followed by North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.
Global Myristic Acid market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Myristic Acid.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Myristic Acid capacity, production, value, price and market share of Myristic Acid in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
VVF LLC
Axaria Europe
H Foster
Natural Health Enterprises
Monachem
Pacific Oleochemicals
Paras Polymer & Chemicals
Sigma-Aldrich
Myristic Acid Breakdown Data by Type
Plant-Based
Animal-Based
Myristic Acid Breakdown Data by Application
Food and Beverages
Cosmetics
Industrial
Others
Myristic Acid Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Myristic Acid Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Myristic Acid capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Myristic Acid manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Myristic Acid :
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
