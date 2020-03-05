In this report, the Global N-Hexane Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global N-Hexane Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report researches the worldwide N-Hexane market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global N-Hexane breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

N-Hexane is a volatile aliphatic hydrocarbon with chemical formula C6H14. n-Hexane which is also known as Hexane is derived from crude oil through thermal and catalytic cracking process. n-Hexane can dissolve many organic compounds and as a solvent being used in wide range of industrial applications.

Extraction grade is expected to hold over half of the total market share in global n-Hexane market followed by industrial grade.

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region registering a value CAGR of more than 5% during 2018-2025. Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share for n-Hexane market globally. This is the largest consuming and fastest growing region owing to rapid industrialization coupled with rising food demand from emerging economies such as China and India over the forecast period. Latin America is expected to witness relatively faster growth, registering a value CAGR of 6% during forecast period. Moderate demand for n-Hexane is anticipated from mature market like North America and Europe.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ N-Hexane capacity, production, value, price and market share of N-Hexane in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ExxonMobil

Shell

Sinopec

Indian Oil Corp

Chevron Phillips

Bharat Petroleum

Rompetrol Rafinare

Hindustan Petroleum

Dongying Liangxin Petrochemical

Liaoning Yufeng Chemical

DHC Solvent Chemie

Sak Chaisidhi

N-Hexane Breakdown Data by Type

Oil Extraction Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade

N-Hexane Breakdown Data by Application

Oils Extraction

Polymerization

Pharmaceutical

Adhesives and Sealants

Industrial Cleaning and Degreasing

Rubber Processing

Others

N-Hexane Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

N-Hexane Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global N-Hexane capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key N-Hexane manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of N-Hexane :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



