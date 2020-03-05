Global Non-Invasive Monitoring Device Market Research Report- Global Forecast Till 2023

Global Non-Invasive Monitoring Device Market Research Report, by Type (cardiac Monitoring Devices, Others), By Modality (Table-Top Devices, Other), by Application (Cardiology, Others), By End-User (Hospital & Clinics, Others) – Global Forecast Till 2023

Market Analysis

The non-invasive monitoring equipment is currently seeing a huge adoption in the healthcare industry. The wider application of this device is seen in the clinics and the hospitals whose higher demand is expected to positively impact the market growth. The device is currently used for the treatment of neurological disorders, cardiovascular diseases, and diseases that are related to obesity. The non-invasive monitoring devices are very popular in major healthcare sectors including cardiology, neurology, and oncology. By the end of the year 2023, the global Non-Invasive Monitoring Device Market is anticipated to reach the value of USD 20,500 Mn.

The higher demand and utilization of the non-invasive monitoring devices in the various healthcare domains is anticipated to boost the market growth globally. Other factors influencing the growth of the Non-Invasive Monitoring Device Market includes the advancement of the non-obtrusive technology and the growing prevalence of chronic disorders. Few commercial opportunities are also projected to strike from the side of the aging populace.

Market Segmentation

The global Non-Invasive Monitoring Device Market is classified on the basis of its type, modality, application, end-user industry, and regional demand. Based on its type, the market is segmented into Cardiac Monitoring Devices, Cardiac Output Monitors, Anesthesia Monitoring Devices, Electrocardiograph, Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices, Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices, Brain Monitoring Devices. On the basis of its modality, the market is bifurcated into Table-Top Devices and Wearable Devices. By its application, the market is sectioned into Neurology, Oncology, Cardiology, and Others. Based on its End-User industry, the global market is classified as Diagnostic Centers, Academics & Research Institutes, Hospital & Clinics, Others.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global Non-Invasive Monitoring Device Market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major Players

The major players in the global Non-Invasive Monitoring Device Market include companies like General Electric Company, KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N. V., Medtronic Plc, Abbott, Vaso Corporation, Omron Corporation, Integrity Applications, A & D Medical Inc., CAS Medical Systems, Inc., Tensys Medical Inc., CNSystems Medizintechnik AG, OrSense Ltd., NIMedical, Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc., among others.

Table of Contents:

1 Report Prologue

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of Study

2.3 Research Objective

2.4 Assumptions & Limitations

2.4.1 Assumptions

2.4.2 Limitations

2.5 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1.1 Primary Research Methodology

3.1.2 Secondary Research Methodology

3.1.3 Market Share Analysis

3.1.4 Market Pricing Approach

3.2 Market Size Estimation

3.3 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases

4.2.2 Increasing adoption of non-invasive technology

4.2.3 Increasing prevalence of neurovascular diseases

4.2.4 Increasing geriatric population

4.2.5 Favorable reimbursement policies

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Erroneous Readings

4.3.2 Stringent Regulatory Norms

4.4 Opportunities

4.4.1 Development of non-invasive monitoring devices to measure the blood glucose level

4.4.2 Partnership between big companies and their geographic expansion is becoming an entrance gateway for budding companies

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicator

4.6 Technology Trend & Assessment

4.6.1 Optical Techniques

4.6.2 Transdermal Techniques

4.6.3 Electrochemical Techniques

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Value Chain Analysis

5.1.1 Device Manufacturers

5.1.2 App Developers

5.1.3 Network providers/ Mobile operators

5.1.4 Healthcare providers and Pharmaceuticals

5.1.5 Patients

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.2.3 Threat of new entrants

5.2.4 Threat of substitutes

5.2.5 Intensity of rivalry

5.3 Demand & Supply: Gap Analysis

5.4 Pricing Analysis

5.5 Investment Opportunities

6 Global Non-Invasive Monitoring Device Market by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Cardiac Monitoring Devices

6.2.1 Electrocardiograph

6.2.2 Cardiac Output Monitors

6.3 Brain Monitoring Devices

6.4 Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices

6.5 Anesthesia Monitoring Devices

6.6 Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices

7 Global Non-Invasive Monitoring Device Market by Modality

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Table-Top Devices

7.3 Wearable Devices

8 Global Non-Invasive Monitoring Device Market by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cardiology

8.3 Neurology

8.4 Oncology

9 Global Non-Invasive Monitoring Device Market by End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Global Non-Invasive Monitoring Device Market for Hospital & Clinics By Region

9.3 Global Non-Invasive Monitoring Device Market for Diagnostic Centers by Region

9.4 Global non-invasive monitoring device market for Research & Academic Institutes by region

10 Global Non-Invasive Monitoring Device Market by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Americas

10.2.1 North America

10.2.1.1 U.S.

Continue…

