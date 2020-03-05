Global Non-phthalate Plasticizer Market Forecasts till 2023 scrutinized in a new Market Research Report | Report Ocean Published

Non-phthalates are the esters of benzoic or adipic acid. They are added to polymers to soften the hardness and brittleness of plastic, thereby improving its toughness. They are mainly used as plasticizers that offer superior durability and operational flexibility to the substrate polymer. Non-phthalate or phthalate-free plasticizers are the effective and safe alternative to phthalate-based plasticizers owing to their minimal health and environmental impacts.

The global non-phthalate plasticizer is projected to reach USD 3,412.2 million at a robust CAGR of 6.91% during the forecast period. The rising demand for non-phthalate plasticizers on account of stringent health and safety regulations against the use of its counterpart is expected to drive the global market growth in the coming years. By type, the adipates segment held the largest market share of 31.03% in 2017 owing to its excellent performance and characteristics at an affordable price. The trimellitates segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.66% during the forecast period owing to its low volatility properties and wide applications in wires & cables and healthcare products. Based on application, the flooring & wall covering segment dominated the global market and was valued at USD 523.7 million in 2017 due to its high durability and easy maintenance. Additionally, it can withstand heavy foot traffic such as in retail stores and repeated cleaning in the healthcare sector. On the basis of end-use industry, the building & construction segment accounted for the largest market share of 28.6% in 2017 and is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 7.03% in the coming years. This is attributed to the surging demand for the product in vinyl tiles, carpets, and flooring. The increasing prices of raw materials is expected to pose a major challenge to the manufacturers. Nevertheless, the growing demand in the automotive industry to replace conventional plasticizers is likely to offer lucrative opportunities to the market players.

However, the higher cost of phthalate-free plasticizers as compared to traditional plasticizers is likely to hamper the global market growth in the coming years.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global non-phthalate plasticizer market has been studied across five key regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Asia-Pacific market dominated the global market with a share of 49.71% in 2017 and is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.58% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing construction and electronics industries in the region. China is the leading country in the region with a market share of 53.03% in 2017 owing to the large consumer base, and rising consumption of non-phthalate plasticizers in the flooring and wall coverings and wire and cable applications. The North American market was the second-largest valued at USD 572.0 million in 2017 and is projected to exhibit a substantial CAGR of 6.52% in the coming years owing to the stringent regulations prohibiting the use of traditional phthalate plasticizers. The US accounted for the largest market share of 85.31% in 2017 due to the growing demand for PVC products in a number of residential, industrial, and commercial applications. The European market held a significant market share of 17.77% and is expected to reach USD 563.0 million by the end of 2023 owing to the rise in government regulations banning the consumption of toxic conventional plasticizers. Germany held a significant market share of 29.43% in 2017 owing to the strong technological advancements and product innovation. The Middle East & Africa market was valued at USD 109.2 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.91% during the forecast period. GCC held the largest market share of 60.39% in 2017 owing to the growing demand for the product in PVC applications. The Latin American market was valued at USD 74.0 million in 2017 and is expected to exhibit a steady CAGR of 6.43% during the review period. Mexico dominated the regional market and is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 6.35% during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for the product in the building & construction industry.

Segmentation

The global non-phthalate plasticizer market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, end-use industry, and region.

Based on type, the global non-phthalate plasticizer market has been categorized into adipates, benzoates, trimellitates, epoxies, terephthalates, citrate, and others.

By application, the global non-phthalate plasticizer market has been divided into flooring & wall covering, film and sheet, wire and cable, coated fabrics, toys and childcare articles, adhesive, sealants, and caulks, and others.

On the basis of end-use industry, the global non-phthalate plasticizer market has been classified into building and construction, automotive, food & beverage, healthcare, consumer goods, sports and leisure, and others.

The global non-phthalate plasticizer market has been analyzed across five major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global non-phthalate plasticizer market are BASF SE (Germany), LG Chem Ltd (South Korea), Eastman Chemical Company (US), LANXESS (Germany), Grupa Azoty (Poland), NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION (Taiwan), DIC CORPORATION (Japan), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Velsicol Chemical LLC (US), and Valtris Specialty Chemicals (US).

Geographic Analysis

The report covers a brief analysis of geographies such as:

North America US Canada

Europe Germany Italy France Spain UK Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Findings

As per MRFR analysis, the global non-phthalate plasticizer market is projected to reach USD 3,412.2 million by the end of the forecast period at a CAGR of 6.91%.

By type, the adipates segment held the largest market share of 31.03% in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 1050.9 million in the coming years.

Based on application, the flooring and wall covering segment dominated the global market with a market share of 22.55% in 2017 and is likely to register a significant CAGR of 7.29% during the forecast period.

On the basis of end-use industry, the building and construction segment was the largest and valued at USD 667.4 million in 2017 and is likely to exhibit a healthy CAGR of 7.03% during the review period.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the high growth potential market for the key industry participants over the coming years. The substantial growth of the building and construction industry, large consumer base, and favorable government policies have increased the importance of non-phthalate plasticizers among the industry players in the region.

