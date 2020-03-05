Global On-line Total Organic Carbon (TOC) Analyzer Market is projected to reach the valuation of USD 528.3 million by the year 2023.

Global On-line Total Organic Carbon (TOC) Analyzer Market by Technology (Ultraviolet Oxidation, UV Persulfate Oxidation, High-temperature Combustion), by End-User (Wastewater Treatment, and Non-Waste Water Treatment), by Application and Region – Till 2023

Market Scenario

For measuring the amount of contamination of organic pollutants in the water, the On-line Total Organic Carbon (TOC) analyzer measurement is used. It is used specifically by the major end-user industries including pharmaceutical, energy & power, chemicals, oil & gas, food & beverage, and others. Expanding interest for water and wastewater treatments is the essential factor driving the development of the market. With the expanding concerns about the environmental effects and health risk, the market is getting propelled. Due to the environmental impacts, governments over various economies have declared a few emissions rules, which are pushing the mounting demand for water and wastewater treatment tool. The global on-line total organic carbon analyzer market is projected to reach the valuation of USD 528.3 million by the year 2023. Also, the global market would grow rapidly at a CAGR of 5.56% during the projection period (2017-2023).

Currently, the wastewater treatment is gaining wide popularity as it is being used for various industrial and municipal activities. The wastewater gets treated through the treatment equipment and helps in removal of the hazardous chemicals for avoiding water resource contamination. The TOC analyzer is helping in the wastewater treatment by providing reliable and accurate TOC data, giving an early warning of the unusual water conditions.

Market Segmentation

The global on-line Total Organic Carbon (TOC) analyzer market is classified on the basis of its technology, end-user industry, and application. On the basis of its end-user industry, the market has been classified into non-wastewater and wastewater treatment. Based on its technology, the global on-line Total Organic Carbon (TOC) analyzer market has been divided into UV persulfate oxidation, ultraviolet oxidation, and high-temperature combustion. Lastly, based on its application, the global market has been classified as River water, food & beverages, pharmaceutical, chemicals, rainwater, semiconductor, and others.

Key Players

The major players of the global on-line TOC analyzer market include names like Xylem Inc. (U.S.), Hach Company (U.S.), SUEZ (France), Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (U.S.), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Comet Analytics, Inc. (U.S.), Metrohm AG (Switzerland), LAR Process Analyzers AG (Germany), Elementar Analysensysteme GmbH (Germany), Zhejiang Tailin BioEngineering Co., Ltd. (China), and Analytik Jena AG(Germany).

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 High Demand for Water and Wastewater Treatment

4.1.2 Demand for TOC Analyzer in End-Use Industries

4.2 Restraint

4.2.1 High Cost Associated to Online TOC Analyzer

4.3 Opportunity

4.3.1 Growing Government Policies to Regulate Water and Wastewater Treatment

4.4 Challenge

4.4.1 Complex Technical aspects and Need for Expertise

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five forces analysis

5.1.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.1.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.1.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.1.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.1.5 Segment Rivalry

5.2 Supply Chain Analysis

6 Global On-Line Total Organic Carbon (TOC)

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Ultraviolet Oxidation

6.1.2 UV Persulfate Oxidation

6.1.3 High-temperature Combustion

7 Global On-Line Total Organic Carbon (TOC) Analyzer Market, By Application

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 River Water

7.1.2 Pharmaceutical

7.1.3 Food & Beverages

7.1.4 Chemicals

7.1.5 Semiconductor

7.1.6 Rain Water

8 Global On-Line Total Organic Carbon (TOC) Analyzer Market, By End-User

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Wastewater Treatment

8.1.2 Non-Waste Water Treatment

9 Global On-Line Total Organic Carbon (TOC) Analyzer Market, By Region

9.1 TOC Analyzer Market Overview

9.2 Overview

9.3 Americas

9.3.1 U.S.

9.3.2 Canada

9.3.3 Rest of Americas

9.4 Europe

9.4.1 Germany

9.4.2 UK

9.4.3 France

9.4.4 Spain

9.4.5 Italy

9.4.6 Rest of Europe

9.5 Asia Pacific

9.5.1 China

9.5.2 India

9.5.3 Japan

9.5.4 South Korea

9.5.5 Taiwan

9.5.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Middle East

9.6.2 Africa

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Landscape

10.2 Global Market Share Analysis

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Xylem Inc.

11.1.1 Company Overview

11.1.2 Financials

11.1.3 Products

11.1.4 Strategy

11.1.5 Key Developments

11.1.6 Swot Analysis

11.2 SUEZ

11.2.1 Company Overview

11.2.2 Financials

11.2.3 Products

11.2.4 Strategy

11.2.5 Key Developments

11.2.6 Swot Analysis

11.3 Hach Company

11.3.1 Company Overview

11.3.2 Financials

11.3.3 Products

11.3.4 Strategy

Continue…

