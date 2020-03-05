Global Operating Table Parts Market Research Report – Global Forecast Till 2023
Global Operating Table Parts Market Research Report, By Product Type (General, Specialty Surgery Table), Procedure (Anesthesia, Orthopedic, Neurology, Urology), Accessory (Standard Accessory), End-Users (Hospital, Clinics) – Global Forecast Till 2023
Market Analysis
A surgical table or an operating table helps in stabilizing the condition of a patient by offering elevated support for the patient’s body during the surgical processes. This gives an ideal presentation for the surgical field. Different kinds of operation tables with various accessories that are accessible in the market, thus enabling the healthcare centers and hospitals to accomplish a higher level of proficiency and accuracy.
The growing number of surgery-related cases including urology surgeries, orthopedic surgeries, bariatric surgeries, and others are the major factors driving the growth of the global operating table parts market during the prediction period. Also, the increasing number of geriatric and obese population and other reimbursement policies is boosting the market growth. Nevertheless, factors like high therapeutic surgical cost, side effects, and higher expense of operating tables are projected to hamper the market growth during the prediction period.
Market Segmentation
The global operating table parts market is divided on the basis of its procedure, product type, accessory, end user and regional analysis. Based on its product type, the market is classified into specialty surgery table and general surgical tables. On the basis of its procedure, the global operating table parts market is categorized into orthopedic, anesthesia, neurology, ophthalmic/ENT, urology, and others. Based on its accessory, the market is classified into patient supports and standard accessory. On the basis of its end user, the market is bifurcated into hospitals, ambulatory surgical center, clinics, and others.
Regional Analysis
Geographically, the global operating table parts market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.
Major Players
The major industry players for the global operating table parts market include companies like Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Alvo, AGA SANITaTSARTIKEL GMBH, Denyers International Pty, Mizuho OSI, Merivaara, Lojer Group, STERIS plc., Siemens AG, SKYTRON, Getinge AB, Stryker, Mindray, Eschmann Holdings Ltd, Berchtold GmbH & Co. KG, Akrus, Medifa-Hesse, Oricare, NUOVA BN, OPT SurgiSystems, and others.
Table of Contents:
1 Report Prologue
2 Market Introduction
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Assumptions & Limitations
2.2.1 Assumptions
2.2.2 Limitations
3 Research Methodology
3.1 Research Process
3.2 Primary Research
3.3 Secondary Research
3.4 Market Size Estimation
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing number of surgeries including bariatric, orthopedic, and others
4.2.2 Growing obese and geriatric population
4.2.3 Favourable reimbursement policies
4.3 Restraints
4.3.1 High therapeutic surgery cost and related side effects
4.3.2 The high cost of operating tables
4.4 Opportunity
4.4.1 Rising healthcare expenditure in the Asia Pacific region
4.5 Megatrend
4.6 Macroeconomic Indicators
4.7 Technology Trends & Assessment
Access this Report: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=19240
5 Market Factor Analysis
5.1 Value Chain Analysis
5.1.1 R&D and Designing
5.1.2 Manufacturing
5.1.3 Distribution & Sales
5.1.4 Post-sales Review
5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Model
5.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.2.3 Threat of New Entrants
5.2.4 Threat of Substitutes
5.2.5 Intensity of Rivalry
5.3 Investment Opportunities
5.4 Pricing Analysis
5.5 Demand & Supply: Gap Analysis
6 Global Operating Table Parts Market: By Product Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 General Surgical Tables
6.3 Specialty Surgery Tables
7 Global Operating Table Parts Market: By Procedure
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Anesthesia
7.3 Orthopedic
7.4 Neurology
7.5 Urology
7.6 Ophthalmic/ENT
8 Global Operating Table Parts Market: By Accessory
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Standard Accessory
8.3 Patient Support Accessory
9 Global Operating Table Parts Market: By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Hospitals
9.3 Clinics
9.4 Ambulatory Surgical Centers
10 Global Operating Table Parts Market: By Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Americas
10.2.1 North America
10.2.1.1 U.S.
10.2.1.2 Canada
10.2.2 South America
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Western Europe
10.3.1.1 Germany
10.3.1.2 France
10.3.1.3 U.K
10.3.1.4 Italy
10.3.1.5 Spain
10.3.1.6 Rest of Western Europe
10.3.2 Eastern Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 South Korea
10.4.5 Australia
10.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 Middle East & Africa
10.5.1 United Arab Emirates
10.5.2 Saudi Arabia
10.5.3 Oman
10.5.4 Kuwait
10.5.5 Qatar
10.5.6 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Company Landscape
11.1 Company Market Share Analysis
11.1.1 Introduction
11.2 Competitive Landscape
11.2.1 Introduction
12 Company Profile
12.1 Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.
12.1.1 Company Overview
12.1.2 Financials
12.1.3 Products
12.1.4 Strategy
12.1.5 Key Achievements
12.2 AGA SANITaTSARTIKEL GMBH
12.2.1 Company Overview
12.2.2 Financials
12.2.3 Products
12.2.4 Strategy
12.2.5 Key Achievements
12.3 Alvo
12.3.1 Company Overview
Get more information, Ask for free sample copy: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=19240
About us:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.
Contact us:
Company Name: Report Ocean
Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India
Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)
Contact Person: Sandeep Singh
URL: www.reportocean.com
Email: [email protected]