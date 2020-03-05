Global Operating Table Parts Market Research Report – Global Forecast Till 2023

Global Operating Table Parts Market Research Report, By Product Type (General, Specialty Surgery Table), Procedure (Anesthesia, Orthopedic, Neurology, Urology), Accessory (Standard Accessory), End-Users (Hospital, Clinics) – Global Forecast Till 2023

Market Analysis

A surgical table or an operating table helps in stabilizing the condition of a patient by offering elevated support for the patient’s body during the surgical processes. This gives an ideal presentation for the surgical field. Different kinds of operation tables with various accessories that are accessible in the market, thus enabling the healthcare centers and hospitals to accomplish a higher level of proficiency and accuracy.

The growing number of surgery-related cases including urology surgeries, orthopedic surgeries, bariatric surgeries, and others are the major factors driving the growth of the global operating table parts market during the prediction period. Also, the increasing number of geriatric and obese population and other reimbursement policies is boosting the market growth. Nevertheless, factors like high therapeutic surgical cost, side effects, and higher expense of operating tables are projected to hamper the market growth during the prediction period.

Market Segmentation

The global operating table parts market is divided on the basis of its procedure, product type, accessory, end user and regional analysis. Based on its product type, the market is classified into specialty surgery table and general surgical tables. On the basis of its procedure, the global operating table parts market is categorized into orthopedic, anesthesia, neurology, ophthalmic/ENT, urology, and others. Based on its accessory, the market is classified into patient supports and standard accessory. On the basis of its end user, the market is bifurcated into hospitals, ambulatory surgical center, clinics, and others.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global operating table parts market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major Players

The major industry players for the global operating table parts market include companies like Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Alvo, AGA SANITaTSARTIKEL GMBH, Denyers International Pty, Mizuho OSI, Merivaara, Lojer Group, STERIS plc., Siemens AG, SKYTRON, Getinge AB, Stryker, Mindray, Eschmann Holdings Ltd, Berchtold GmbH & Co. KG, Akrus, Medifa-Hesse, Oricare, NUOVA BN, OPT SurgiSystems, and others.

Table of Contents:

1 Report Prologue

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.2.1 Assumptions

2.2.2 Limitations

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing number of surgeries including bariatric, orthopedic, and others

4.2.2 Growing obese and geriatric population

4.2.3 Favourable reimbursement policies

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 High therapeutic surgery cost and related side effects

4.3.2 The high cost of operating tables

4.4 Opportunity

4.4.1 Rising healthcare expenditure in the Asia Pacific region

4.5 Megatrend

4.6 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.7 Technology Trends & Assessment

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Value Chain Analysis

5.1.1 R&D and Designing

5.1.2 Manufacturing

5.1.3 Distribution & Sales

5.1.4 Post-sales Review

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.2.5 Intensity of Rivalry

5.3 Investment Opportunities

5.4 Pricing Analysis

5.5 Demand & Supply: Gap Analysis

6 Global Operating Table Parts Market: By Product Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 General Surgical Tables

6.3 Specialty Surgery Tables

7 Global Operating Table Parts Market: By Procedure

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Anesthesia

7.3 Orthopedic

7.4 Neurology

7.5 Urology

7.6 Ophthalmic/ENT

8 Global Operating Table Parts Market: By Accessory

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Standard Accessory

8.3 Patient Support Accessory

9 Global Operating Table Parts Market: By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hospitals

9.3 Clinics

9.4 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

10 Global Operating Table Parts Market: By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Americas

10.2.1 North America

10.2.1.1 U.S.

10.2.1.2 Canada

10.2.2 South America

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Western Europe

10.3.1.1 Germany

10.3.1.2 France

10.3.1.3 U.K

10.3.1.4 Italy

10.3.1.5 Spain

10.3.1.6 Rest of Western Europe

10.3.2 Eastern Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 South Korea

10.4.5 Australia

10.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.5.1 United Arab Emirates

10.5.2 Saudi Arabia

10.5.3 Oman

10.5.4 Kuwait

10.5.5 Qatar

10.5.6 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11 Company Landscape

11.1 Company Market Share Analysis

11.1.1 Introduction

11.2 Competitive Landscape

11.2.1 Introduction

12 Company Profile

12.1 Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

12.1.1 Company Overview

12.1.2 Financials

12.1.3 Products

12.1.4 Strategy

12.1.5 Key Achievements

12.2 AGA SANITaTSARTIKEL GMBH

12.2.1 Company Overview

12.2.2 Financials

12.2.3 Products

12.2.4 Strategy

12.2.5 Key Achievements

12.3 Alvo

12.3.1 Company Overview

