Global Optical Coherence Tomography Market Forecasts till 2023 scrutinized in a new Market Research Report | Report Ocean Published

Global Optical Coherence Tomography Market Research Report: By Technology (Sd-OCT, Swept-Source OCT), Application (Cardiology, Ophthalmology, Dermatology, Others), Type of Devices (Handheld, Tabletop, Catheter-Based OCT Devices) – Forecast Till 2023

Market Analysis

The Optical coherence tomography (OCT) is a kind of imaging technology which is non-invasive in nature. The OCT is a device that helps in the generation of the duplicate-color depiction of the tissue structure, directly on the micron scale in real and in situ times. It is parallel to the ultrasound imaging, except the fact that it makes use of the light instead of using the sound. OCT has been developed as a standout amongst the most essential imaging strategy in different restorative applications. OCT is an optical analog of the intravascular ultrasound in the cardiology section, used to analyze the coronary arteries. The global optical coherence tomography market is anticipated to grow rapidly at a CAGR of 8.9% during the estimation period (2017-2023). The global market is anticipated to reach the value of USD 1483.49 million by the year 2023.

It is noticed that the rising incidences of eye diseases along with other technological progressions are the key elements driving the growth of the optical coherence tomography market. The prevalence of eye illnesses significantly affects the optical coherence tomography market as it further pushes the interest for new, and propelled results of higher accuracy. However, the higher cost of the device would strongly hinder the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation

The global optical coherence tomography market is classified on the basis of its application, technology, and type of devices. Based on its application, the global market is segmented into oncology, ophthalmology, cardiology, dermatology, others. On the basis of its technology, the market is sectioned into swept-source OCT, spectral-domain OCT (SD-OCT), and others. On the basis of its device type, the global optical coherence tomography market is segmented into tabletop OCT devices, handheld OCT devices, catheter-based OCT devices, and others.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global optical coherence tomography market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major Players

Some of key players in the optical coherence tomography market are Alcon, Carl Zeiss AG, Abbott Laboratories, KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V, Terumo Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Topcon Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, NIDEK Co., Ltd, OPTOPOL Technology S.A, Novacam Technologies Inc, Heidelberg Engineering GmbH, Michelson Diagnostics, Optovue, Thorlabs Inc., Imalux Corporation, Agfa Healthcare, and others.

Table of Contents:

1 Report Prologue

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Assumptions & Limitations

2.1.1 Assumptions

2.1.2 Limitations

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Primary Research Methodology

3.2 Secondary Research Methodology

3.3 Market Share Analysis

3.4 Trade Analysis

3.5 Market Pricing Approach

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Diabetic Retinopathy and Other Eye Diseases

4.2.2 Increasing Technological Advancements

4.2.3 Multipurpose Application, which Goes Beyond Ophthalmology Use to Other Diseases

4.3 Restraint

4.3.1 High Cost

4.4 Opportunities

4.4.1 Rising approval from regulatory bodies

4.4.2 Favourable Reimbursements

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

5 Market Impact Analysis

5.1 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.1.3 The threat of New Entrants

5.1.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.1.5 Intensity of Rivalry

5.2 Value Chain

5.2.1 Research & Product Development

5.2.2 Component Manufacturing

5.2.3 Assembly

5.2.4 Distribution

5.3 Demand & Supply: Gap Analysis

6 Global Optical Coherence Tomography Market by Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Spectral-domain OCT (SD-OCT)

6.1.2 Swept-source OCT

7 Global Optical Coherence Tomography Market by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Cardiology

7.1.2 Ophthalmology

7.1.3 Dermatology

7.1.4 Oncology

8 Global Optical Coherence Tomography Market by Type of Devices

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Handheld OCT Devices

8.1.2 Tabletop OCT Devices

8.1.3 Catheter Based OCT Devices

9 Global Optical Coherence Tomography Market by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Americas

9.2.1 North America

9.2.1.1 U.S.

9.2.1.2 Canada

9.2.2 South America

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Western Europe

9.3.1.1 Germany

9.3.1.2 France

9.3.1.3 UK

9.3.1.4 Italy

9.3.1.5 Spain

9.3.1.6 Rest of Western Europe

9.3.2 Eastern Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Republic of Korea

9.4.5 Australia

9.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.5.1 United Arab Emirates

9.5.2 Saudi Arabia

9.5.3 Oman

9.5.4 Kuwait

9.5.5 Qatar

9.5.6 Rest of Middle East & Africa

10 Company Landscape

10.1 Company Market Share Analysis

10.1.1 Introduction

10.2 Competitive Landscape

10.2.1 Introduction

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Carl Zeiss AG

11.1.1 Company Overview

11.1.2 Financials

11.1.3 Products

11.1.4 Strategy

11.1.5 Key Developments

11.2 Alcon

11.2.1 Company Overview

11.2.2 Financials

11.2.3 Products

11.2.4 Strategy

11.2.5 Key Developments

Continue…

