Global Over-the-wire Micro-Guide Catheter Market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.37% over the forecast period till 2023

Introduction

Catheters are thin tube medical devices made of high graded materials. Catheters are inserted into the body for treatment of various diseases or while performing surgeries. This process is called as catheterization. They are used in the treatment of diseases such as cardiovascular, neurovascular, urology, and many more. Catheters are inserted into the body for the administration of various liquid medication or gas for the treatment of diseases.

The over-the-wire micro-guide catheter market can be driven by growing preference towards minimally invasive surgical procedures, technological advancements in over-the-wire micro-guide catheters, increasing number of patients suffering from cardiac and neurovascular disorders, and increasing geriatric population.

The introduction of catheters has completely changed the treatment scenario of many surgeries such as cardiac surgery and many others. The minimally invasive cardiac surgery can be less disruptive and traumatic for the human body, making it particularly beneficial in elderly patients who are at an increased risk of surgical complications. According to the American Heart Association and Stroke Statistics (2017), about 92.1 million American adults are living with cardiovascular diseases and strokes, and cardiovascular diseases are the major causes of death globally which accounted for 17.9 million deaths per year in 2015.

The global over-the-wire micro-guide catheter market is segmented based on application and end-user.

Based on application, the market is further segmented into cardiovascular and neurovascular.

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and research and academic institutes.

The global over-the-wire micro-guide catheter market was valued at USD 102.60 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 9.37% over the forecast period.

Key Players

ASAHI INTECC Company Limited, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical, Medtronic plc., Merit Medical Systems Inc., Integer Holdings Corporation, Terumo Europe N.V., Penumbra Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Cardinal Health, Teleflex Incorporated, DePuy Synthes, and Enki – Microtubes

Study objectives

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the global over-the-wire micro-guide catheter market

> To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting the market growth

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to countries

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, and comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To provide economic factors that influence the global over-the-wire micro-guide catheter market

> To provide a detailed analysis of the value chain and supply chain of the global over-the-wire micro-guide catheter market

Target Audience

> Medical Devices Manufacturers

> Medical Devices Distributors

> Research and Development (R&D) Companies

> Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

> Potential Investors

Key Findings

> The global over-the-wire micro-guide catheter market is expected to reach USD 175.67 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 9.37% from 2018 to2023

> On the basis of application, the cardiovascular segment accounted for the major market share of 58.1% and was valued at USD 59.60 million in 2017

> On the basis of end-user, hospitals and clinics accounted for a major market share of 45% in 2017

> The Americas is expected to hold the largest share of the global over-the-wire micro-guide catheter market which is expected to reach USD 71.05 million by 2023

> Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market, which is expected to register a CAGR of 9.84 % from 2018 to 2023

Regional Analysis

> Americas

o North America

US

Canada

o South America

> Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

> Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o Republic of Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

> Middle East & Africa

o Middle East

o Africa

