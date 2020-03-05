Global Seeds Market 2019 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Sales, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast To 2025

Agriculture is among the vital functions carried out to sustain humanity over the centuries. The prime role played by agriculture in providing sustenance has enabled the human population to grow significantly over the years, but if agriculture is to maintain its ability to feed the world, it has to become more like a full-fledged manufacturing operation. The land area available for agriculture has decreased considerably in recent years due to erosion and urbanization. The need to expand or preserve the present food output from the cultivable land requires increasing the productivity of the market without imposing an added burden on the environment.

The global food demand is growing at a rapid pace leading to the need to produce roughly 70 % more food roughly over current capacity. This factor is leading to the development of sustainable, economic, and environmentally friendly practices in agriculture. Many experts related to the agriculture field want to adhere to the global farming methods that use the conventional method, but a few pioneering practices are paving the way for the modernization of agriculture.Smart farming techniques are expected to be incorporated into agricultural practices to improve the quantity and quality of agricultural products. Development in technologies has increased farmers access to facilities such as soil scanning, GPS, data management, and Internet of Things technologies which are radically changing the agriculture industry. The development of strategies in agriculture as opposed to growing what is traditionally grown is increasing the yield of farmlands around the world. Farmers are also seeking to improve the efficacy of fertilizers and pesticides while using them more selectively. The needs of the crop yield and their nutrition are also maintained by preventing disease and enhancing overall quality.

Innovation is playing a major role in the seed market, as the product is homogenous and it is the performance which determines the sale, which can be achieved through adopting new techniques in the production of seeds. Additionally increasing population, and a decrease in the cultivated land are raising the need for innovative seeds. Moreover, the exit barriers are high which prevents the manufacturers from closing down, instead, the companies look for strategies to increase the market share and to sustain in the market. Seeds industry falls under 80-20 market.

A high initial capital requirement of the industry is preventing the new companies or firms to enter into the market. High brand loyalty in the industry has become a threat to the new entrants. Though the economies of scale are high in the industry, lack of product differentiation and monopoly of certain existing players is holding back the new entrants from exploring the opportunities

