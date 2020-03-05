Global Smart Gas Meter Market Research Report– Forecast To 2024

Global Smart Gas Meter Market Research Report By Product (Diaphragm, Turbine, Rotary Piston And Others), By Application (Residential, Commercial And Industrial) By Region – Forecast To 2024

Market analysis

The smart gas meters are one of the best gas monitoring solutions which are now becoming a norm on the account of the increasing concerns over the rapid exhaustion of the natural gases. The adoption of smart gas meters has been growing in various business and domestic applications. The smart gas meters helps in the better control of gas consumption. Also, these meters have now become the best solutions for addressing the problems of unaccounted or extensive consumption of natural gas. It has been reported that the smart gas meters were shipped worth more than USD 1,900 million in the year 2017. This market report highlights the major trends, opportunities and restraints factors that are influencing the market growth. The global smart gas meters market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period (2018- 2024).

Market segmentation

The global smart gas meters market has been classified on the basis of its application, product, and regional demand. Based on its application, the market analyzed into commercial, industrial and residential applications. On the basis of its product, the global smart gas meters market has been segmented into turbine gas meters, diaphragm gas meters, rotary gas meters.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global smart gas meters market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Some of the major players in the global smart gas meters market include companies like Aclara Technologies LLC (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Landis+Gyr (Switzerland), Xylem, Inc. (U.S.), Itron Inc. (U.S.), Zenner (Germany), MeteRSit (Italy), Flonidan A/S (Denmark), EDMI (Singapore), Apator Group (Poland), DIEHL Metering (Germany), among others.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 The scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

2.5 Key Takeaways

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Government Roll Outs

4.2.2 Increasing Investment in Smart Grid Projects

4.2.3 Drivers Impact Analysis

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Adaptability of smart gas meters

4.3.2 Lack of Awareness

4.3.3 Restraints Impact Analysis

4.4 Opportunity

4.4.1 Needs for efficient energy usage

4.5 Supply Chain

4.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.6.5 Rivalry

5 Global Smart Gas Meters Market, By Product

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Diaphragm Gas Meters

5.1.2 Turbine Gas Meters

5.1.3 Rotary Gas Meters

5.1.4 Other

6 Global Smart Gas Meters Market, By Application

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Residential

6.1.2 Commercial

6.1.3 Industrial

7 Global Smart Gas Meters Market, By Region

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America

7.2.1 U.S.

7.2.2 Canada

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 U.K

7.3.3 France

7.3.4 Italy

7.3.5 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 China

7.4.2 Japan

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5 Rest of the World

7.5.1 Middle East & Africa

7.5.2 Latin America

8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Competitive Scenario

8.2 Market Share Analysis

9 Company Profiles

9.1 Schneider Electric

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Financial Overview

9.1.3 Product Offerings

9.1.4 Key developments

9.1.5 SWOT Analysis

9.1.6 Key Strategy

9.2 LANDIS+GYR

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2 Financial Overview

9.2.3 Products Offerings

9.2.4 Key development

9.2.5 SWOT Analysis

9.2.6 Key Strategy

9.3 Xylem Inc.

9.3.1 Company Overview

9.3.2 Financial Overview

9.3.3 Products Offerings

9.3.4 Key development

9.3.5 SWOT Analysis

9.3.6 Key Strategy

9.4 Honeywell International Inc.

9.4.1 Company Overview

9.4.2 Financial Overview

9.4.3 Products Offerings

9.4.4 Key Developments

9.4.5 SWOT Analysis

9.4.6 Key Strategy

Continue…

