Global Spinal Cord Compression-Spinal Stenosis Market Research Report– Global Forecast Till 2023

Global Spinal Cord Compression-Spinal Stenosis Market Research Report, By Type (Lumbar Spinal Stenosis), Diagnosis (Imaging), Treatment (Surgical Treatment), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical, Rehabilitation Centres) – Global Forecast Till 2023
Market Analysis
The chief cause of spinal compression is spinal stenosis. Spinal stenosis is the tightening of spaces inside the spine which applies weight on the nerves going through the spine. The major symptoms of the Spinal stenosis include back pain and neck pain. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases like spinal stenosis and cancer are the major factors driving the growth of the market. The Spinal Cord Compression (SCC) is often diagnosed in the oncology. Metastasis to the spinal system is one of the major causes of Spinal Cord Compression (SCC). The global spinal cord compression- spinal stenosis market is expected to move ahead with a CAGR of 8.70% amid the estimation period (2017-2023).
Also, ideal policies for reimbursement and rising demand for negligibly invasive surgeries by the developing geriatric populace is assessed to support the market development amid the forecast period. Higher therapeutic cost and lack of highly skilled and experienced physicians are anticipated to hinder the growth of the Spinal Cord Compression-Spinal Stenosis Market during the forecast period.
Market Segmentation
The global spinal cord compression- spinal stenosis market is divided on the basis of its type, treatment type, diagnosis, end user and regional demand. Based on its type, the market is divided into cervical stenosis, lumbar spinal stenosis, central stenosis, and others. On the basis of its diagnosis, the market is classified into imaging, physical examination, and others. Based on its treatment type, the global market is bifurcated into non-surgical treatment and surgical treatment. By its end-user industry, the market is sectioned into ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, rehabilitation centers, among others.
Regional Analysis
Geographically, the global spinal cord compression- spinal stenosis market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.
Major Players
The major industry players for the global spinal cord compression- spinal stenosis market includes Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. (U.S.) , Medtronic (U.S.), Stryker (U.S.), NuVasive, Inc. (U.S.), Zimmer Biomet (U.S.), Globus Medical Inc. (U.S.), MicroPort Scientific Corporation (China), Orthofix International NV (U.S.), K2M, Inc. (U.S.), Paradigm Spine (U.S.), Alphatec Spine, Inc. (U.S), Vertos Medical Inc. (U.S.), General Electric Company (U.S.), Vertiflex Inc. (California), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands), Toshiba Medical Systems (Japan), Neusoft Corporation (China), Aurora Imaging Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Neurologica Company Ltd. (London) among others.
Table of Contents:
1 Report Prologue
2 Market Introduction
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Scope of Study
2.3 Research Objective
2.4 Assumptions & Limitations
2.4.1 Assumptions
2.4.2 Limitations
3 Research Methodology
3.1.1 Primary Research Methodology
3.1.2 Secondary Research Methodology
3.1.3 Market Share Analysis
3.1.4 Market Pricing Approach
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing prevalence of diseases like spinal stenosis, cancer, and others will drive the market growth
4.2.2 Favourable reimbursement policies are indicated to drive the market growth
4.2.3 Rising demands for minimally invasive therapeutic surgical procedures and growing geriatric population
4.3 Restraints
4.3.1 High therapeutic surgery cost and risks of complication will restraint the market growth
4.3.2 Lack of skilled physician for spinal decompression devices
4.4 Megatrend
4.4.1 Increasing use of minimally invasive procedures for the treatment of spinal decompression
4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators
5 Market Factor Analysis
5.1 Value Chain Analysis
5.1.1 Primary activities
5.1.2 Secondary activities
5.2 Porters Five Forces Model
5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.5 Threat of New Entrants
5.6 Threat of Substitutes
5.7 Intensity of Rivalry
5.8 Demand and Supply Gap Analysis
5.9 Pricing Analysis
6 Global Spinal Cord Compression Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Lumbar spinal stenosis
6.3 Cervical stenosis
6.4 Central stenosis
7 Global Spinal Cord Compression Market, By Diagnosis
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Physical Examination
7.3 Imaging
8 Global Spinal Cord Compression Market, By Treatment Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Surgical treatment
8.3 Non-Surgical Treatment (Drugs & Therapy)
9 Global Spinal Cord Compression Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Hospitals
9.3 Ambulatory Surgical centers
9.4 Rehabilitation Centers
10 Global Spinal Cord Compression Market, By Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Americas
10.3 North America
10.3.1 U.S.
10.4 Canada
10.5 South America
10.6 Europe
10.6.1 Germany
10.6.2 France
10.6.3 UK
10.6.4 Italy
10.6.5 Spain
10.6.6 Rest of Western Europe
10.6.7 Eastern Europe
10.7 Asia Pacific
10.7.1 Japan
10.7.2 China
10.7.3 India
10.7.4 Australia
10.7.5 Republic of Korea
10.7.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.8 Middle East & Africa
10.8.1 Middle East
10.8.2 Africa
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Company Share Analysis
12 Company Profile
12.1 Medtronic
12.1.1 Company Overview
12.1.2 Financials
12.1.3 Products
12.1.4 Strategy
12.1.5 Key Developments
12.2 Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
12.2.1 Company Overview
12.2.2 Financials
12.2.3 Products
12.2.4 Strategy
12.2.5 Key Developments
12.3 Stryker
12.3.1 Company Overview
