Global Telemedicine Market Study – Analysis and Forecast , till 2023

Global Telemedicine Market Research Report, By Service Type (Telenursing), Component (Software, Hardware), Deployment (Cloud-Based, On-Premises), Application (Cardiology, Radiology, Dermatology) End Users (Hospitals, Clinics) – Global Forecast Till 2023

Market Analysis

The telemedicine fills in as an arrangement for different remote clinical administrations, which bring about with the assistance of ongoing, two-route correspondence between the patient and the healthcare center. This includes the utilization of an assortment of electronic, sound, and visual methods. An expanding selection of electronic healthcare record (EHR) or the electronic medical record (EMR) is a noteworthy driver for market development amid the estimate time period.

Furthermore, the growing occurrence of chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, besides others and the lack of good physicians and good health care services in few regions is boosting the demand of the global telemedicine market. This type of e-hospital facility gives the online client to benefit from the teleconsulting process to global transfer and treatment. Nonetheless, the surprising expense of executing telemedicine frameworks, i.e., EMR and EHR and requirement for telemedicine training pursued by stringent government directions relating to telemedicine are evaluated to hamper the market development amid the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The global telemedicine market is divided on the basis of its service type, deployment, component, application, end user and regional demand. Based on its service type, the market is segmented into telepharmacy, telenursing, teleradiology, tele-oncology, teledermatology, others. On the basis of the component, the global market is sectioned into hardware and software. Based on its deployment, the market is classified into on premises and cloud-based. On the basis of its application, the global telemedicine market is segmented into ophthalmology, cardiology, psychiatry, dermatology, radiology, and others. Based on its end user, the market is bifurcated into clinics, hospitals, and home care.

Regional Analysis

The global telemedicine market has been spanned across global regions like Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Key Players

The industry players for the global telemedicine market include companies like AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc., CareClix, CardioNet, Cerner Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Cisco, IBM Corporation, Iris Telehealth, Intel Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., TeleVital, Aerotel Medical Systems, Medtronic, SHL Telemedicine, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Honeywell Lifesciences, Cardiocom, Tunstall Healthcare, Medvivo Group Ltd., Care Innovations, Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd., among others.

Table of Contents:

1 Report Prologue

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.2.1 Assumptions

2.2.2 Limitations

2.3 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing adoption of EHR/EMR

4.2.2 Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes, cancer, and others

4.2.3 The dearth of physicians in the presence of increasing healthcare services demands

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 The high cost of implementing telemedicine systems like EMR & EHR and the need for training

4.3.2 Stringent government regulations

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.1.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.1.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.1.5 Intensity of Rivalry

5.2 Investment Opportunity Analysis

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.3.1 Inputs

5.3.2 Software Development Processes

5.3.3 Output

5.3.4 Marketing and Distribution

5.3.5 Post-selling Services

5.4 Regulatory Framework

5.4.1 Americas

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Data Protection Directive

5.4.2.2 e-Commerce Directive

5.4.2.3 Medical Device Directives

5.4.2.4 Regulation on Distance Contracting

5.4.2.5 Directive on Electronic Signatures

5.4.2.6 Competition law

5.4.2.7 Directive on Professional Qualifications

5.4.2.8 Reimbursement

5.4.3 Russia

5.4.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.4.1 China

5.4.4.2 Japan

5.4.4.3 India

5.4.4.4 Australia

5.4.4.5 Singapore

5.4.4.5.1 Clinical Standards and Outcomes

5.4.4.5.2 Human Resources

5.4.4.5.3 Organisational

5.4.4.5.4 Technology and Equipment

5.4.5 The Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Dubai

5.4.5.2 Abu Dhabi

Access this Report: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=19234

6 Global Telemedicine Market, By Service Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Tele-Nursing

6.3 Tele-Pharmacy

6.4 Tele-Radiology

6.5 Tele-Dermatology

6.6 Tele-Oncology

7 Global Telemedicine Market, By Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Software

7.3 Hardware

8 Global Telemedicine Market, By Deployment

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cloud-Based

8.3 On Premises

9 Global Telemedicine Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Cardiology

9.3 Ophthalmology

9.4 Psychiatry

9.5 Radiology

9.6 Dermatology

10 Global Telemedicine Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Hospital

10.3 Clinic

10.4 Homecare

11 Global Telemedicine Market: by Region

11.1 Americas

11.1.1 North America

11.1.1.1 US

11.1.1.1 Canada

11.1.2 South America

11.2 Europe

11.2.1 Western Europe

11.2.1.1 Germany

11.2.1.2 France

11.2.1.3 UK

11.2.1.4 Italy

11.2.1.5 Spain

11.2.1.6 Rest of Western Europe

11.2.2 Eastern Europe

11.3 Asia Pacific

11.3.1 China

11.3.2 India

11.3.3 Japan

11.3.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.4 The Middle East & Africa

11.4.1 United Arab Emirates

11.4.2 Saudi Arabia

11.4.3 Oman

11.4.4 Kuwait

11.4.5 Qatar

11.4.6 Rest of Middle East & Africa

12 Competitive Analysis

12.1 Company Market Share Analysis

12.1.1 Introduction

12.2 Competitive Landscape

12.2.1 Introduction

13 Company Profile

13.1 AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc.

13.1.1 Company Overview

13.1.2 Financials

13.1.3 Products

13.1.4 Strategy

13.1.5 Key Developments

13.2 BioTelemetry, Inc.

13.2.1 Company Overview

13.2.2 Financials

13.2.3 Products

13.2.4 Strategy

13.2.5 Key Developments

13.3 CareClix

13.3.1 Company Overview

13.3.2 Financials

13.3.3 Products

13.3.4 Strategy

13.3.5 Key Developments

13.4 Cerner Corporation

13.4.1 Company Overview

13.4.2 Financials

13.4.3 Products

13.4.4 Strategy

13.4.5 Key Developments

13.5 Cisco

13.5.1 Company Overview

13.5.2 Financials

13.5.3 Products

13.5.4 Strategy

13.5.5 Key Developments

13.6 GENERAL ELECTRIC

13.6.1 Company Overview

13.6.2 Financials

13.6.3 Products

Continue…

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=19234

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Person: Sandeep Singh

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]