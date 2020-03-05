Global Telemedicine Market Study – Analysis and Forecast , till 2023
Global Telemedicine Market Research Report, By Service Type (Telenursing), Component (Software, Hardware), Deployment (Cloud-Based, On-Premises), Application (Cardiology, Radiology, Dermatology) End Users (Hospitals, Clinics) – Global Forecast Till 2023
Market Analysis
The telemedicine fills in as an arrangement for different remote clinical administrations, which bring about with the assistance of ongoing, two-route correspondence between the patient and the healthcare center. This includes the utilization of an assortment of electronic, sound, and visual methods. An expanding selection of electronic healthcare record (EHR) or the electronic medical record (EMR) is a noteworthy driver for market development amid the estimate time period.
Furthermore, the growing occurrence of chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, besides others and the lack of good physicians and good health care services in few regions is boosting the demand of the global telemedicine market. This type of e-hospital facility gives the online client to benefit from the teleconsulting process to global transfer and treatment. Nonetheless, the surprising expense of executing telemedicine frameworks, i.e., EMR and EHR and requirement for telemedicine training pursued by stringent government directions relating to telemedicine are evaluated to hamper the market development amid the forecast period.
Market Segmentation
The global telemedicine market is divided on the basis of its service type, deployment, component, application, end user and regional demand. Based on its service type, the market is segmented into telepharmacy, telenursing, teleradiology, tele-oncology, teledermatology, others. On the basis of the component, the global market is sectioned into hardware and software. Based on its deployment, the market is classified into on premises and cloud-based. On the basis of its application, the global telemedicine market is segmented into ophthalmology, cardiology, psychiatry, dermatology, radiology, and others. Based on its end user, the market is bifurcated into clinics, hospitals, and home care.
Regional Analysis
The global telemedicine market has been spanned across global regions like Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.
Key Players
The industry players for the global telemedicine market include companies like AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc., CareClix, CardioNet, Cerner Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Cisco, IBM Corporation, Iris Telehealth, Intel Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., TeleVital, Aerotel Medical Systems, Medtronic, SHL Telemedicine, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Honeywell Lifesciences, Cardiocom, Tunstall Healthcare, Medvivo Group Ltd., Care Innovations, Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd., among others.
Table of Contents:
1 Report Prologue
2 Market Introduction
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Assumptions & Limitations
2.2.1 Assumptions
2.2.2 Limitations
2.3 Market Structure
3 Research Methodology
3.1 Research Process
3.2 Primary Research
3.3 Secondary Research
3.4 Market Size Estimation
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing adoption of EHR/EMR
4.2.2 Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes, cancer, and others
4.2.3 The dearth of physicians in the presence of increasing healthcare services demands
4.3 Restraints
4.3.1 The high cost of implementing telemedicine systems like EMR & EHR and the need for training
4.3.2 Stringent government regulations
5 Market Factor Analysis
5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
5.1.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.1.3 Threat of New Entrants
5.1.4 Threat of Substitutes
5.1.5 Intensity of Rivalry
5.2 Investment Opportunity Analysis
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
5.3.1 Inputs
5.3.2 Software Development Processes
5.3.3 Output
5.3.4 Marketing and Distribution
5.3.5 Post-selling Services
5.4 Regulatory Framework
5.4.1 Americas
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Data Protection Directive
5.4.2.2 e-Commerce Directive
5.4.2.3 Medical Device Directives
5.4.2.4 Regulation on Distance Contracting
5.4.2.5 Directive on Electronic Signatures
5.4.2.6 Competition law
5.4.2.7 Directive on Professional Qualifications
5.4.2.8 Reimbursement
5.4.3 Russia
5.4.4 Asia Pacific
5.4.4.1 China
5.4.4.2 Japan
5.4.4.3 India
5.4.4.4 Australia
5.4.4.5 Singapore
5.4.4.5.1 Clinical Standards and Outcomes
5.4.4.5.2 Human Resources
5.4.4.5.3 Organisational
5.4.4.5.4 Technology and Equipment
5.4.5 The Middle East & Africa
5.4.5.1 Dubai
5.4.5.2 Abu Dhabi
Access this Report: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=19234
6 Global Telemedicine Market, By Service Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Tele-Nursing
6.3 Tele-Pharmacy
6.4 Tele-Radiology
6.5 Tele-Dermatology
6.6 Tele-Oncology
7 Global Telemedicine Market, By Component
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Software
7.3 Hardware
8 Global Telemedicine Market, By Deployment
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Cloud-Based
8.3 On Premises
9 Global Telemedicine Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Cardiology
9.3 Ophthalmology
9.4 Psychiatry
9.5 Radiology
9.6 Dermatology
10 Global Telemedicine Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Hospital
10.3 Clinic
10.4 Homecare
11 Global Telemedicine Market: by Region
11.1 Americas
11.1.1 North America
11.1.1.1 US
11.1.1.1 Canada
11.1.2 South America
11.2 Europe
11.2.1 Western Europe
11.2.1.1 Germany
11.2.1.2 France
11.2.1.3 UK
11.2.1.4 Italy
11.2.1.5 Spain
11.2.1.6 Rest of Western Europe
11.2.2 Eastern Europe
11.3 Asia Pacific
11.3.1 China
11.3.2 India
11.3.3 Japan
11.3.4 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.4 The Middle East & Africa
11.4.1 United Arab Emirates
11.4.2 Saudi Arabia
11.4.3 Oman
11.4.4 Kuwait
11.4.5 Qatar
11.4.6 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12 Competitive Analysis
12.1 Company Market Share Analysis
12.1.1 Introduction
12.2 Competitive Landscape
12.2.1 Introduction
13 Company Profile
13.1 AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc.
13.1.1 Company Overview
13.1.2 Financials
13.1.3 Products
13.1.4 Strategy
13.1.5 Key Developments
13.2 BioTelemetry, Inc.
13.2.1 Company Overview
13.2.2 Financials
13.2.3 Products
13.2.4 Strategy
13.2.5 Key Developments
13.3 CareClix
13.3.1 Company Overview
13.3.2 Financials
13.3.3 Products
13.3.4 Strategy
13.3.5 Key Developments
13.4 Cerner Corporation
13.4.1 Company Overview
13.4.2 Financials
13.4.3 Products
13.4.4 Strategy
13.4.5 Key Developments
13.5 Cisco
13.5.1 Company Overview
13.5.2 Financials
13.5.3 Products
13.5.4 Strategy
13.5.5 Key Developments
13.6 GENERAL ELECTRIC
13.6.1 Company Overview
13.6.2 Financials
13.6.3 Products
Continue…
Get more information, Ask for free sample copy: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=19234
About us:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.
Contact us:
Company Name: Report Ocean
Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India
Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)
Contact Person: Sandeep Singh
URL: www.reportocean.com
Email: [email protected]