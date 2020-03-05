Global Transcatheter Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast till 2023

Introduction

Transcatheter is a minimally invasive procedure which is used to replace the valve in patients with cardiac stenosis without removing the old or damaged valve. Transcatheter is further segmented into two types, namely, transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) and transcatheter mitral valve replacement (TMVR). The growth of this market is majorly due to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, the rise in mitral valve disorders, and technological advancements coupled with the introduction of novel cardiac valves. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2015, over 17.7 million people died from cardiovascular diseases, representing 31% of all the global deaths. Despite the drivers, the high cost of surgeries and stringent government regulations may hamper the growth of this market.

The global transcatheter market is expected to reach a market value of USD 3,882.77 million by 2023 from USD 8,191.26 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 13.38% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. In 2017, the market was led by the Americas with a 35.1% share, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific with shares of 30.9% and 27.0%, respectively. The increasing burden of cardiovascular diseases has been observed in different parts of the world which has upsurge the growth of the market.

The global transcatheter market is segmented by type of treatment, product type, end user, and region.

The global transcatheter market, by type of treatment, is segmented into a transfemoral approach, transapical approach, and transaortic approach.

The global transcatheter market, by product type, is segmented into transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) and transcatheter mitral valve repair (TMVR).

By end user, the global transcatheter market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and cardiac catheterization laboratory.

Key Players

Edward Lifesciences Corporation, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd, Braile Biomedica, Venus Medtech, Boston Scientific Corporation, JenaValve Technology, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic Plc, Bracco Diagnostic Inc., Cook Medical Inc., and others.

Study Objectives

> To provide a comprehensive analysis of the transcatheter industry and its sub-segments in the global market, thereby providing a detailed structure of the industry

> To provide detailed insights into factors driving and restraining the growth of the global transcatheter market

> To estimate the market size of the global transcatheter market from 2015 to 2023 for different regions. Wherein, 2015 and 2016 would be the historic period, 2017 shall be the base year, and 2018 to 2023 would be the forecast period for the study

> To analyze the global transcatheter market, on the basis of four main geographies, namely, the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa

> To compare the products with respect to various players in the market

> To provide country-wise market value analysis for various segments of the transcatheter market

> To provide strategic profiling of key companies (manufacturers and distributors) present across the globe and comprehensively analyze their competitiveness/competitive landscape in this market

> To provide distribution chain analysis/value chain for the transcatheter market

Target Audience

> Medical Device Manufacturers

> Medical Device Suppliers & Distributors

> Research and Development (R&D) Companies

> Government Research Institutes

> Academic Institutes and Universities

Key Findings

> The global transcatheter market is expected to reach USD 3,882.77 million by 2023 from USD8,191.26 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 13.38% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.

> On the basis of type of treatment, the transfemoral approach segment accounted for the largest market share and is projected to register the CAGR of 13.2% by 2023

> Based on product type, the transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) segment accounted for the largest market share and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 13.1% by 2023

> Based on end user, the hospitals segment held the largest market share of 41.3% in 2017 and is projected to register a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period

> The Americas is expected to hold the largest share of the global transcatheter market at a CAGR of 12.5% by 2023

> Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market, which is expected to register a CAGR of 14.0% by 2023

Regional Analysis

> Americas

o North America

US

Canada

o Latin America

> Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

> Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o Republic of Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Middle East & Africa

o Middle East

o Africa

