Global Transient Ischemic Attack Market : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, till 2023

Introduction

Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) is a neurological dysfunction which is caused by the loss of blood flow to the brain, spinal cord, or retina. The primary cause of the transient ischemic attack is a loss of blood supply to the brain which may occur due to various reasons, such as when blood vessels get blocked, the blood supply to a part of the brain is lost, or a blood vessel leaks blood into the brain. However, the blockage can be caused by a blood clot that forms in the blood vessel (thrombosis), or it can be caused by a clot or debris that floats downstream.

The increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, increasing investments of biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries in R&D, and rising need for better treatment methods drive the growth of the market. Moreover, favorable reimbursement policies increased application, and significant investments in the development of new technologies for the treatment of epilepsy and other cardiac indications are likely to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

According to the WHO estimates, neurological disorders are responsible for 4.5 to 11% of all the disorders in the population including low or high-income economies. This is far higher as compared to the number of respiratory ailments, gastrointestinal disorders, or cancers, and the burden is expected to increase further over the coming years.

However, the higher cost of this treatment procedure may hamper market growth during the corresponding period. As per the American Heart Association, currently the treatment costs for

TIA is approximately USD 20,000 which includes the cost of only one year, and it is not affordable to the patients living in low-income economies.

The global transient ischemic attack market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.08% during the forecast period, 2017-2023.

Key Players

Some of key the players in the transient ischemic attack market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Danaher Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Novo Nordisk A S, Becton Dickinson and Company, Medtronic PLC, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Terumo Corporation, Ypsomed Holding AG, HTL-STREFA S.A., Sarstedt AG & Co, Owen Mumford Ltd., Greiner Bio-One, Improve Medical, Chengdu Rich Science Industry Co., Ltd., Weigao Group, Nipro, Medigard, Weihai Hongyu Medical Devices, and others.

Study Objectives

> To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global transient ischemic attack market

> To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting the market growth

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to countries

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, and comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To provide economic factors that influence the global transient ischemic attack market

> To provide a detailed analysis of the value chain and supply chain of the global transient ischemic attack market

Target Audience

> Medical Device Companies

> Hospitals & Clinics

> Research and Development (R&D) Companies

> Government Research Institute

> Academic Institutes and Universities

Key Findings

> The global transient ischemic attack market is expected to reach USD 2,268.5 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 6.08%

> On the basis of diagnosis, the imaging technique segment market is expected to command the largest market share of 71.2% over the review period and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.96% during the forecast period 2017-2023

> On the basis of treatment, the drugs segment is expected to command the largest market share of 59.2% over the review period, and the surgery segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.69% during the forecast period 2017-2023

> On the basis of age group, the 60+ years segment is expected to command the largest market share of 40.0% over the review period and 41-60 years is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.40% during the forecast period 2017-2023

> On the basis of end-user, the hospitals, and clinics market is projected to reach USD 892.90 million by the end of 2023 at a CAGR of 6.31% from 2017 to 2023

> On the basis of region, the market is segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2016, the market was led by the Americas with a 37.4% share.

The report also covers the regional analysis

> Americas

o North America

U.S.

Canada

o South America

> Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

> Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Republic of Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

> The Middle East & Africa

o United Arab Emirates

o Saudi Arabia

o Oman

o Kuwait

o Qatar

o Rest of the Middle East & Africa

