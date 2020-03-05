Global Wave and Tidal Energy Market Information Report by Industry Type (Wave Energy and Tidal Energy) and by Regions – Global Forecast to 2023

Market analysis

The ocean is one of the sustainable power sources which at present remains to a great extent undiscovered. Wave and tidal energy has an incredible potential for future as wave and tides can be substantially more precisely anticipated than wind or sun and because of the huge size of seas. Despite the fact that it is accessible in bounty, it experiences tremendous venture and limits site accessibility. The harvesting of the wave and tidal energy has been around for a couple of decades. However, just as of late it has begun to wind up progressively practical because of development in research and innovation. The overall potential for wave and tidal power is gigantic, moreover nearby topography significantly impacts the power age potential. Higher life expectancy will drive the global wave and tidal energy market. The worldwide populace development, flourishing businesses in rising economies, are on the whole prompting a monstrous demand for the wave and tidal energy. The global wave & tidal energy market is expected to reach the value of USD 15,291.2 Million by the year 2023 by growing at a CAGR of 17.84% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Market segmentation

The global wave and tidal energy market are categorized on the basis of its type and regional demand. Based on its type, the market is segmented into tidal energy and wave energy.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global wave and tidal energy market are divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

The key players of global wave & tidal energy market are Ocean Power Technologies Inc.( U.S.), IHI Corporation (Japan), Atlantis Resources Ltd (London), Aquamarine Power Ltd (UK), Carnegie Wave Energy Limited (Australia), Pelamis Wave Power (Scotland), Tenax Energy (Australia) and AW Energy Oy Ltd (Vantaa),Ocean Renewable Power CO Llc (Portland), YAM PRO Energy (Israel), among others.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

2.1 Scope of the Study

2.2 Assumptions

2.3 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

3.6 Drivers

3.6.1 Shrinking Conventional Power Resources

3.6.2 Favourable Government Initiatives

3.6.3 Long Life

3.7 Restraints

3.7.1 High Cost of Construction

3.7.2 Lack of Ideal Locations

3.8 Opportunities

3.8.1 On Going Development Of Wave & Tidal Energy

3.9 Porter’s 5 Forces Analysis

3.9.1 Threat of New Entrants

3.9.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.9.3 Threat of Substitutes

3.9.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.9.5 Segment Rivalry

3.1 Value Chain

4 Global Wave & Tidal Energy Market, By Type

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Wave & Tidal Energy Market – By Type

4.1.2 Tidal Energy

4.1.3 Wave Energy

5 Global Wave & Tidal Energy Market, By Region

5.1 Introduction

5.2 North America

5.2.1 U.S.

5.2.1.1 Upcoming Projects (Developer Details, Technical Specifications)

5.2.1.2 Incentive Schemes

5.2.1.3 Government Body/Association Details

5.2.1.4 Future Scope

5.2.2 Canada

5.2.2.1 Upcoming Projects (Developer Details, Technical Specifications)

5.2.2.2 Incentive Schemes

5.2.2.3 Government Body/Association Details

5.2.2.4 Future Scope

5.2.3 Mexico

5.2.3.1 Upcoming Projects (Developer Details, Technical Specifications)

5.2.3.2 Incentive Schemes

5.2.3.3 Government Body/Association Details

5.2.3.4 Future Scope

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Emerging Economies

5.3.1.1 Ireland

5.3.1.1.1 Upcoming Projects (Developer Details, Technical Specifications)

5.3.1.1.2 Incentive Schemes

5.3.1.1.3 Government Body/Association Details

5.3.1.1.4 Future Scope

5.3.1.2 Norway

5.3.1.2.1 Incentive Schemes

5.3.1.2.2 Government Body/Association Details

5.3.1.2.3 Future Scope

5.3.1.3 Spain

5.3.1.3.1 Incentive Schemes

5.3.1.3.2 Government Body/Association Details

5.3.1.3.3 Future Scope

5.3.2 UK

5.3.2.1 Upcoming Projects (Developer Details, Technical Specifications)

5.3.2.2 Incentive Schemes

5.3.2.3 Government Body/Association Details

5.3.2.4 Future Scope

5.3.3 France

5.3.3.1 Upcoming Projects (Developer Details, Technical Specifications)

5.3.3.2 Incentive Schemes

5.3.3.3 Government Body/Association Details

5.3.3.4 Future Scope

5.3.4 Russia

5.3.4.1 Upcoming Projects (Developer Details, Technical Specifications)

5.3.4.2 Incentive Schemes

5.3.4.3 Government Body/Association Details

5.3.4.4 Future Scope

5.3.5 Netherlands

5.3.5.1 Upcoming Projects (Developer Details, Technical Specifications)

5.3.5.2 Incentive Schemes

5.3.5.3 Government Body/Association Details

5.3.5.4 Future Scope

5.4 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1 Emerging Economies

5.4.1.1 Australia

5.4.1.1.1 Upcoming Projects (Developer Details, Technical Specifications)

5.4.1.1.2 Incentive Schemes

5.4.1.1.3 Government Body/Association Details

5.4.1.1.4 Future Scope

5.4.1.2 Indonesia

5.4.1.2.1 Upcoming Projects (Developer Details, Technical Specifications)

5.4.1.2.2 Incentive Schemes

5.4.1.2.3 Government Body/Association Details

5.4.1.2.4 Future Scope

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.3.1 Upcoming Projects (Developer Details, Technical Specifications)

5.4.1.3.2 Incentive Schemes

5.4.1.3.3 Government Body/Association Details

5.4.1.3.4 Future Scope

5.4.1.4 New Zealand

5.4.1.4.1 Incentive Schemes

5.4.1.4.2 Government Body/Association Details

5.4.1.4.3 Future Scope

5.4.2 China

5.4.2.1 Upcoming Projects (Developer Details, Technical Specifications)

5.4.2.2 Incentive Schemes

5.4.2.3 Government Body/Association Details

5.4.2.4 Future Scope

5.4.3 South Korea

5.4.3.1 Upcoming Projects (Developer Details, Technical Specifications)

5.4.3.2 Incentive Schemes

5.4.3.3 Government Body/Association Details

5.4.3.4 Future Scope

5.5 Other Emerging Economies

5.5.1 Chile

5.5.1.1 Incentive Schemes

5.5.1.2 Government Body/Association Details

5.5.1.3 Future Scope

5.5.2 South Africa

5.5.2.1 Incentive Schemes

5.5.2.2 Government Body/Association Details

5.5.2.3 Future Scope

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1.1 Collaboration & Partnership

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Product Benchmarking

7 Company Profile

7.1 Atlantis Resources Ltd

7.1.1 Company Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Product/Service Offering

7.1.4 Strategy

7.1.5 Key Developments (2015-2017)

7.1.6 SWOT Analysis

7.2 Carnegie Wave Energy Limited

7.2.1 Company Overview

7.2.2 Financial Overview

7.2.3 Product/Service Offering

7.2.4 Strategy

7.2.5 SWOT Analysis

7.3 Ocean Power Technologies Inc.

7.3.1 Company Overview

7.3.2 Financial Overview

7.3.3 Product/Service Offering

7.3.4 Strategy

7.3.5 SWOT Analysis

7.4 IHI Corporation

7.4.1 Company Overview

7.4.2 Product/Service Overview

7.4.3 Financial Overview

7.4.4 Strategy

7.5 Aquamarine Power Ltd.

7.5.1 Company Overview

7.5.2 Financial Overview

7.5.3 Product/Service Offering

7.5.4 Strategy

7.6 Pelamis Wave Power

7.6.1 Company Overview

7.6.2 Financial Overview

7.6.3 Product/Service Offering

7.6.4 Strategy

7.7 Ocean Renewable Power CO Llc

7.7.1 Company Overview

7.7.2 Financial Overview

7.7.3 Product/Service Offering

7.7.4 Strategy

Continue…

