Healthcare Information Governance Solution (IGS) 2019 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 16.7% and Forecast to 2023

This report analyzes the global healthcare information governance solution (IGS) market by type (eDiscovery,), deployment (web and cloud, in-premise), by applications (financials, records), by end-user (hospitals and clinics, research and academics); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global healthcare information governance solution (IGS) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period 2017 – 2023.

The major players in global healthcare information governance solution (IGS) market include:

Electronic Medicines Compendium (U.S.)

• HP Autonomy (England)

• Symantec Corporation (U.S.)

• Information Governance Solutions, LLC. (U.S.)

• FTI Consulting, Inc. (U.S.)

• Google (U.S.)

• Microsoft (U.S.)

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (U.S.)

• Veritas Technologies (U.S.)

• NovaDigm Therapeutics (U.S.)

• iDiscovery Solutions, Inc. (U.S.)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

America

North America

U.S.

Canada

South America

Europe

Western Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

U.K.

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Republic of Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia

Oman

Kuwait

Qatar

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

On the basis of type, the global healthcare information governance solution (IGS) market has been categorized into the following segments:

• eDiscovery

On the basis of deployment, the global healthcare information governance solution (IGS) market has been categorized into the following segments:

Web and Cloud

• In-Premise

On the basis of applications, the global healthcare information governance solution (IGS) market has been categorized into the following segments:

Financials

• Records

On the basis of end-user, the global healthcare information governance solution (IGS) market has been categorized into the following segments:

Hospitals and Clinics

• Research and Academics

Research Methodology

Researcher analysis is conducted by industry experts who offer insight into industry structure, market segmentation, technology assessment, competitive landscape (CL), and market penetration, as well as on emerging trends. Besides primary interviews (~80%) and secondary research (~20%), their analysis is based on years of professional expertise in their respective industries. Our analysts also predict where the market will be headed in the next five to 10 years, by analyzing historical trends and current market positions. Furthermore, the varying trends of segments and categories in different regions are estimated based on primary and secondary research.

Both the top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the size of the market and to estimate the size of various other dependent sub-markets. The key players in the market were identified through secondary research, and their market contributions in the respective regions were determined through primary and secondary research. This entire process included the study of the annual and financial reports of the top market players and extensive interviews for key insights with industry leaders such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and marketing executives. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns were determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources. All the possible parameters that affect the market covered in this research study have been accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to arrive at the final quantitative and qualitative data. This data has been consolidated, and detailed inputs and analysis by Market Research Future added before being presented in this report.

