Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Analysis, Strategic Assessment, Trend Outlook and Bussiness Opportunities 2019-2023

This report analyzes the global healthcare mobility solutions market by product and service type (mobile devices, mobile apps, and enterprise mobility platform), by application (mHealth, enterprise mobility management, and others), by end users (hospital/clinics, laboratories, patients and others); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The major players in global healthcare mobility solutions market include:

Airstrip Technologies, Inc.

• At&T, Inc.

• Cerner Corporation

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• Codecube

• FuGenX Technologies

• FUTURA MOBILITY LLC

• Infosys limited

• Mckesson Corporation

• Omron Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• Philips Healthcare

• SAP SE

• Wipro Limited

• Zebra Technologies Corporation

• [x]cube LABS

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

America

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

U.K.

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product and service type, the global healthcare mobility solutions market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Mobile devices

• Mobile apps

• Enterprise mobility platform

On the basis of application, the global healthcare mobility solutions market has been categorized into the following segments:

mHealth

• Enterprise mobility management

• Others

On the basis of end-users, the global healthcare mobility solutions market has been categorized into the following segments:

Hospital/clinics

• Laboratories

• Patients

• Others

Research Methodology

Researcher analysis is conducted by industry experts who offer insight into industry structure, market segmentation, technology assessment, competitive landscape (CL), and market penetration, as well as on emerging trends. Besides primary interviews (~80%) and secondary research (~20%), their analysis is based on years of professional expertise in their respective industries. Our analysts also predict where the market will be headed in the next five to 10 years, by analyzing historical trends and current market positions. Furthermore, the varying trends of segments and categories in different regions are estimated based on primary and secondary research.

Both the top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the size of the market and to estimate the size of various other dependent sub-markets. The key players in the market were identified through secondary research, and their market contributions in the respective regions were determined through primary and secondary research. This entire process included the study of the annual and financial reports of the top market players and extensive interviews for key insights with industry leaders such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and marketing executives. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns were determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources. All the possible parameters that affect the market covered in this research study have been accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to arrive at the final quantitative and qualitative data. This data has been consolidated, and detailed inputs and analysis by Market Research Future added before being presented in this report.

