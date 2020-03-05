Heart Rate Monitors Market Information – Global Forecast Till 2023

Heart Rate Monitors Market Information: By Type (Wearable (Chest Strap, Wrist Strap, Strapless), Non-Wearable), Indication (Sports, Medical) End Users (Hospital & Clinics, Sports Medicine Centers, Professionals, Individuals) – Global Forecast Till 2023

Market Analysis

The heart rate monitors are those devices which are used for monitoring pulse or heart rate. These gadgets can be wearable or non-wearable, installed with sensors. However, the equipment tracks the pulse or heart rate of an individual amid physical exercises or rest. Heart rate monitoring is one of the real procedures in managing diseases. Attributable to expanding pattern for utilizing wearable medicinal gadgets and rising accentuation on wellbeing and wellness the interest for these gadgets is observed to grow from the last few years. Developing interests over the globe in regard to wellbeing and prevention of different cardiovascular infections is expanding the interest for these devices. The Global Heart Rate Monitors Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.50% during the Estimate Period (2017-2023).

The global heart rate monitors market is relied upon to demonstrate huge development amid the forecast period attributable to the expanding predominance of different heart diseases, and developing pattern of utilizing wearable heart rate monitor, for example, smartwatch among the grown-ups. However, the expensive nature of the wearable heart rate monitors could hamper the development of the market over the globe.

Market Segmentation

The global heart rate monitors market is divided on the basis of its application, types, end users and regional demand. On the basis of its application, the global market is bifurcated into medical, sports, and others. Based on its type, the global heart rate monitors market is classified into non-wearable and wearable devices. Based on its end-user industry, the market is sectioned into sport medicine centers, hospital & clinics, individuals, professionals, and others.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global heart rate monitors market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major Players

The major industry players of the global heart rate monitors market include companies like Apple (U.S.), Visiomed Group (France), Garmin Ltd.(U.S.), SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Fitbit Inc. (U.S.), Nike (U.S.), Mio Global (South Korea), Omron Healthcare (Japan), Inc., Beurer GmbH (Germany), LG Electronics (South Korea), Motorola, Polar Electro (Finland), nu-beca & maxcellent co. (Taiwan), TomTom International BV (The Netherlands), Sony (Japan), Motorola Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), among others.

