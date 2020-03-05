High Awareness About Initiatives By Medicine Manufacturers And Governments Drive the Naltrexone Market During Forecast Period

Global Naltrexone Market: Overview

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), substance abuse is usage of psychoactive substances, including alcohol and illicit drugs. Use of psychoactive substances could escalate to dependence syndrome (combination of behavioral, cognitive, and psychological phenomenon which forces an individual to use alcohol, nicotine, and illicit drugs). According to the WHO, in 2016, around 275 million people had used drugs at least once in their lifetime. According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, over 6% of the adult population suffered from alcohol use disorder in the U.S. in 2015. Naltrexone, commercialized under several brands such as Revia and Vivitrol, is primarily used to control opioid or alcohol dependence. However, all drugs are not available in all countries. For instance, the brand formulation of “Revia” had been discontinued in the U.S.; however, the generic Revia has been commercialized in the country.

Global Naltrexone Market: Key Trends

The global naltrexone market is driven by rise in alcohol & opioid dependence and high awareness about initiatives by medicine manufacturers and governments. However, strict regulatory constraints such as legal obligations for addiction treatment products in the developed countries is projected to hamper the growth of the global naltrexone market. Nevertheless, increase in research and development expenditure by major players, strategic alliances among key companies, and ongoing research on naltrexone drugs is anticipated to drive the global market during the forecast period.

Global Naltrexone Market: Segmentation

The global naltrexone market can be segmented based on product, dosage form, application, and end-user. In terms of product, the market can be bifurcated into branded and generic. Based on application, the global naltrexone market can be categorized into opioid dependence treatment, alcohol dependence treatment, and other applications such as pain management. In terms of dosage form, the market can be classified into tablet and injection. Based on end-user, the global naltrexone market can be divided into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies & drug stores, and online sales.

