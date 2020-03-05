IBS Treatment Market – Americas Forecast Till 2023

IBS Treatment Market Information: By Types, (IBS-D, IBS-C, And IBS-M), By Drugs Type (Lubiprostone, Linaclotide, Eluxadoline, Rifaximin, Alosetron, And Others), By End Users (Hospitals, Clinics, And Research Laboratories) – Americas Forecast Till 2023

Market Analysis

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is one of the major disorders affecting the digestive system of humans. Diarrhea, bloating, stomach cramps, and constipation, are some of the symptoms of the disorder. In spite of the fact that the reason for IBS is obscure, however, few factors that cause IBS are the extreme disease, inflammation of the digestion tracts, contraction of muscles in the intestine, changes in gut bacteria, and nerve disorders. The rising pervasiveness of gastrointestinal infections and confusion, the geriatric populace, undesirable eating regimen, uneasiness, depression, and changing way of life in the Americas are the key drivers of the Americas IBS market. The Americas IBS treatment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Moreover, expanding consumer awareness about the IBS syndrome has increased the footfall of patient in the hospitals and other healthcare centers. Moreover, expanding expenditure in the medicinal services area is fueling the development of the IBS treatment market. However, strict FDA controls and inadmissible adequacy of the treatment may harm the development of the Americas IBS treatment market amid the forecast period (2017-2023).

Market Segmentation

The Americas IBS treatment market is segmented on the basis of its drugs type, types, end user and regional analysis. Based on its drugs type, the Americas IBS treatment market is sectioned into linaclotide, lubiprostone, eluxadoline, alosetron, rifaximin, and others. On the basis of its types, the market is classified into IBS-C, IBS-D, IBS-M. Based on its end users, it is divided into clinics, research laboratories, and hospitals.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the Americas IBS treatment market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major Players

The list of key players in Americas IBS treatment market include companies like Allergan Plc (Ireland), Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.), Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (U.S.), Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Valeant Pharmaceuticals (Canada), Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.), Nestle (Switzerland), Ardelyx, Inc. (U.S.), Sebela Pharmaceuticals (Ireland), Alfasigma USA, Inc. (Italy), Probi (Sweden), RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (Israel), Ipsen (France), AstraZeneca (U.K), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (U.S.), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd (Japan), Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (U.S.), Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.), Pfizer Inc (U.S.), 4D pharma plc (U.K), Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (U.S.), among others.

