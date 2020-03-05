Increasing Preference For Ultrasound Devices With Portability Drive the Ultraportable Ultrasound Devices Market During Forecast Period

Global Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market for Oncology Management: Overview

Radiofrequency ablation for cancer is a minimally invasive surgical procedure that involves a local anesthetic and mild selection. In the procedure, electric energy and heat is passed through a specialized needle to destroy cancer cells with the help of an image-guided technique such as CT, MRI, etc.. Radiofrequency ablation is mostly used to treat a spot of cancer that is causing problems such as pain. Radiofrequency ablation treatment is generally not used as the primary treatment for cancer. Radiofrequency ablation treatment options are very effective for patients who might have difficulty with surgery or those whose tumors are less than five inches in diameter. Radiofrequency ablation is often done on an outpatient basis. The best advantage of this procedure is that more than half of the liver tumors treated by ablation have not recurred.

Global Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market for Oncology Management: Key Trends

Increase in the prevalence of cancer, growing adoption of radiofrequency ablation for pain management in oncology patients, favorable regulatory scenario, and health care reforms are some factors that boost the demand for radiofrequency ablation devices for oncology management. However, availability of pain management therapeutics such as NSAIDs and opioids at low cost for cancer patients is expected to hamper the market.

Global Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market for Oncology Management: Segmentation

The global radiofrequency ablation devices market for oncology management can be segmented based on product, cancer, end-user, and region. Based on product, the global radiofrequency ablation devices market for oncology management can be classified into needle electrodes, electric generator, grounding pads, and others. The needle electrodes segment can be further classified into simple straight needles and hollow needles. The electric generator system segment is projected to account for a significant share of the market during the forecast period. Technological advancements such as cooled radiofrequency technology platforms that allow the creation of larger lesions without excessive heating at the electrode fuel the growth of the segment. In term of cancer, the global radiofrequency ablation devices market for oncology management can be classified into liver cancer, colon cancer, lung cancer, and others. The liver cancer segment is expected to dominate the market, owing to the wide use of radiofrequency ablation devices in the treatment of tumors that are generally less than five inches and widely occur mostly in the liver. Based on end-user, the market can be segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospitals segment is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period, owing to high preference of patients to get all types of treatments under one roof.

