Industrial Packaging Market | What can any Company Learn from Leading Brands

Industrial good are bulky, heavy, hazardous to environment, and sensitive to outer atmosphere. Thus, it is important to maintain the product for a long time at the time of transportation and storage. Industrial packaging differs from other types of packaging in terms of strength, thickness, and degree of protection is offers for prolonged storage. Increase in the activities of building and construction across the globe and other sectors such as foods and beverages along with swift growth of export industry are expected to augment the overall development of the global industrial packaging market over the course of the given forecast period of 2016 to 2024.

Rising globalization and international trade are supporting the industry growth. Growing commercial industries such as chemical, pharmaceutical, construction, and electronics sector further propels the demand. The developed economies are the highest producers and consumers of these products. Whereas increasing demand in emerging economies will further drive the industry growth.

The market for industrial packaging is growing due to increasing trends in end-use industries. The market growth due to increasing trend in the chemical industry output combined with the increasing healthcare needs of drugs and medicines for the aging U.S. population, coupled with continuing innovations in drug development. The global industrial packaging market had reached to reach US$53.03 bn by the end of 2016.

The industrial packaging market segments the product into drums, intermediate bulk container (IBC), crates, sacks, pails, tubes, and bulk boxes. IBCs are the leading packaging type in terms of popularity. Plastic sacks are replacing paper & jute sacks owing to its benefits such as low cost, lightweight, durability etc.

The industry segments the material into metal, plastic, paper and wood, and fiber. The plastic material segment is the most preferred type by the manufacturers owing to its various properties such as cost effective than other materials, can be molded in to specific shape and size, and durability.