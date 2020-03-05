Inhalation and Nasal Spray Generic Drugs Market: Low Cost of Generic Drugs to Encourage Market Growth in Near Future

The growing number of generic drugs in the market today is primarily attributed to the patent expirations in various medical fields, including inhalers and nasal sprays. The absence of the need for research and development or major marketing strategies allows the average price of generic drugs to have been US$35.22 in 2008, as opposed to the US$137.9 average for branded drugs, according to the NACDS.

The sales of generic inhalers and nasal sprays is expected to increase even further after the release of studies that point to an increase in the number of patients suffering from restrictive and even life-threatening respiratory diseases, such as COPD and asthma. The incredibly high healthcare costs, especially in developed economies, is therefore driving this growing patient pool towards generic drugs.

Quality control could pose an issue in the overall growth of generic inhalers and nasal spray sales, an issue that governments are trying to control through increasing the stringency of related regulatory frameworks and quality assurance measures.

The major drug classes of generic inhalation and nasal spray drugs include corticosteroids, bronchodilators, antihistamines, combinations, and decongestant sprays. Of these, the top CAGR of 5.9% between 2015 and 2023 will be held by combination sprays. These sprays remain one of the most preferred medical solutions to asthma and COPD in most countries. Studies have also proved the higher effectiveness of combination sprays and inhalers for the treatment of severe respiratory diseases.

Request for the Report Sample: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1922

The key manufacturers of inhalation and nasal spray generic drugs include Mylan N.V., Allergan plc, Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation, and Cipla Ltd.