LATAM Adalimumab Market will Exhibit a Meagre CAGR of 0.4% Over the Period Between 2015 and 2023

The impending patent expiration has resulted in the sluggish growth rate of the adalimumab market in Latin America. The entry of biosimilars has further aggravated the market’s concerns. Transparency Market Research (TMR) pegs the valuation of the Latin America adalimumab market at US$994.8 mn in 2014. Expanding at a weak CAGR of 0.4% from 2015 to 2023, the market is forecast to reach US$1,186.4 mn by the end of 2023.

Despite its sluggish growth rate, the adalimumab market in Latin America will gain from the favorable government regulations in the region. Latin America also possesses an impressive pool of experienced research professionals, as leading companies operating in the market have been engaged in extensive researches on biologics. This translated into higher investment in the development of biologic drugs by both international and local players. Since Brazil is preferred by a majority of global players in the pharma industry for expanding their operations in Latin America, the country will continue exhibiting favorable prospects for the growth of the adalimumab market.

The most common applications of adalimumab include psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, and others. Of these, the application of adalimumab in rheumatoid arthritis contributed US$328.7 mn to the LATAM adalimumab market in 2015. The use of adalimumab has increased in response to the high incidence of rheumatoid arthritis. The medicine is used to reduce the signs of moderate to severe rheumatoid in adults. The rheumatoid arthritis segment is expected to continue holding the leading share in the market through the report’s forecast period. The rising incidence of psoriasis, combined with the increasing healthcare expenditure in Latin America, will also boost sales of adalimumab in the region.

Request for the Report Sample: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=8716

Some of the leading enterprises operating in the LATAM adalimumab market include Pfizer, Inc., AbbVie, Inc. Amgen, Inc., and Novartis among others.