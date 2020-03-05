Light detection and ranging (LiDAR) Market is expected to reach approximately USD 4158.8 million by 2023

Light detection and ranging (LiDAR), is a remote sensing method that utilizes laser light in the form of a pulse to measure ranges (variable distances) to the Earth. These light pulses are combined with other data recorded by the airborne system and develop a precise, three-dimensional mapping of the surface of the earth and analysis the surface characteristics. LiDAR typically uses a low-power, eye-safe, pulsing laser working in conjunction with a camera.

The global LiDAR market is expected to reach approximately USD 4158.8 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 14.14% during the forecast period.

The market has been divided into various segments based on product type, technology, component, functional areas, and region.

By product type, the market has been segmented into airborne LiDAR, terrestrial LiDAR, and others. In 2017, airborne LiDAR was the leading segment in the LiDAR market, as they are able to cover a large geographical area and produce accurate data in a short span; the terrestrial LiDAR segment is expected to be the fastest growing one. Terrestrial LiDAR systems can gather significant amounts of data with highly accurate points, which enables the precise identification of objects. The other segment includes Topographic LiDAR, Bathymetric LiDAR, mobile, and static LiDAR. These LiDAR are forms of Airborne and Terrestrial segment. These LiDAR systems have a number of functions, for instance, Topographic LIDAR systems are used to extract surface models for applications such as forestry, hydrology, geomorphology, urban planning, landscape ecology, and coastal engineering. The bathymetric LiDAR systems are used to gather elevated and water depth simultaneously, which offers an airborne LiDAR survey of the land-water interface.

By technology, the market has been classified into 1D, 2D, and 3D LiDAR sensors. 1 Dimensional (1D) LiDAR sensors are rarely utilized in the LiDAR sensors market and are used at a smaller scale and are used in processing techniques for preprocessing waveforms obtained in airborne laser bathymetry. 2D LiDAR sensors are generally used to operate and perform detection and ranging tasks on land surfaces. 2D LiDAR sensors are also operated with consistent reliability and accuracy in terms of the angle of inclination. 3D LiDAR sensors are widely used in the automotive sector, ideally for collision protection or the scanning of objects in self-driven vehicles.

By component, the market has been divided into laser scanners, navigation & positioning systems, and others. These components enable the user to measure the range of a target with the help of a laser beam. The LiDAR system is one of the remote sensing methods used to map structure including vegetation height, density, and other characteristics across an area. LiDAR uses shorter wavelengths of the electromagnetic spectrum, particularly in the ultraviolet, visible, or near-infrared range and provide accurate results, whereas, its traditional counterpart, radar, uses electromagnetic waves to detect the location and distance of an object.

By functional areas, the market has been divided into engineering, corridor mapping, environment, ADAS & driverless car, urban planning, cartography, and meteorology. In automotive applications, LiDAR systems are installed in an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) and driverless cars. Other applications of these systems include corridor mapping and urban planning.

The global LIDAR market is expected to reach USD 4158.8 million by 2023.

By product type, the airborne LiDAR segment dominated the market, generating the highest revenue of USD 722.7 million in 2017, and is expected to grow at 11.76% CAGR during the forecast period. Additionally, the terrestrial LiDAR market segment was valued with USD 701.0 million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 1693.4 million with 15.99% CAGR by 2023.

By technology, the 2D segment dominated the market, generating the highest revenue of USD 761.4 million in 2017 and is expected to grow at a significantly, exhibiting a 14.63% CAGR.

By component, the laser scanner segment dominated the Global LiDAR market with a market share of 38% in 2017 and is expected to grow at USD 1,678.1 million with CAGR of 15.06% from 2018 to 2023. Additionally, the navigation & positioning market segment was valued at USD 682.9 million in 2017 and is anticipated to reach the market value USD 1,514.9 million with CAGR of 14.31% by 2023.

By functional areas, the corridor mapping segment is dominated Global LiDAR market, with a market share of 24% in 2017, and is expected to grow at USD 973.7 million with CAGR of 13.43% from 2018 to 2023. Additionally, the ADAS & driverless segment was valued at USD 300.5 million in 2017 and is anticipated to reach the market value USD 764.6 million with CAGR of 16.98% by 2023.

Geographically, North America has been projected to hold the largest market share in the global LiDAR Market, followed by Asia-Pacific.

