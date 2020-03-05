Lyophilized Injectable Drugs Market – Increase in Usage of Lyophilized Injectable Drugs in Combination Therapy is Anticipated to Augment the Global Market

Improved quality and shelf life of lyophilized injectable drugs has attracted industry experts to implement lyophilization in their manufacturing processes. Contract research and manufacturing organizations have augmented the use of lyophilized injectable drugs to provide quality products to the customers. Therefore, rapidly growing contract research manufacturing services (CRAMS) is projected to drive the global lyophilized injectable drugs market. Moreover, outsourcing these services has enabled the pharmaceutical companies to minimize their operational costs and focus on core competencies. Over 35% of biopharmaceutical drugs need to be lyophilized before commercialization. Hence, the rapidly growing biopharmaceutical market is anticipated to propel the global lyophilized injectable drugs market.

The global lyophilized injectable drugs market has been analyzed based on type of packaging, type of delivery, indication, end-user, and region. In terms of type of packaging, the single-use vials segment is anticipated held major market share in 2017 and the trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. Based on type of delivery, the prefilled diluent syringes segment is expected to dominate the global market from 2018 to 2026. In terms of indication, the metabolic conditions segment is likely to lead the global lyophilized injectable drugs market during the forecast period.

Geographically, North America dominated the global lyophilized injectable drugs market in 2017. The region is projected to continue to dominate the global market, owing to increase in incidence rate of chronic diseases and higher rate of adoption of lyophilized injectable drugs in countries in the region. However, the market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR from 2018 to 2026. The region comprises emerging economies such as China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand. Asia Pacific offers significant opportunities in the health care sector, and was the third-largest market in the world in 2017. These countries present large opportunities in the health care sector. The lyophilized injectable drugs market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the next few years due to untapped opportunities, improving health care infrastructure, and increasing availability of contract manufacturing & research services.

Key players operating in the global lyophilized injectable drugs market include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Mylan N.V., Schott AG, SHL Group, Vetter Pharma, CIRON Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., and Jubilant HollisterStier.