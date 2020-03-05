Microdermabrasion Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023

Introduction

Microdermabrasion is a popular technique for the treatment of various skin conditions like acne, hyperpigmentation, trauma scars, photo-damage, stretch marks, and others. Increasing prevalence of skin diseases, rising demands for minimally invasive aesthetic procedures, growing expenses on the cosmetics are the major drivers for the market growth. However, alternative non-surgical procedures in the market may restrain the market growth during the forecast period. The global market for microdermabrasion segmented on the basis of type, product, indication, end user, and region.

The market for microdermabrasion, by type, is segmented into diamond microdermabrasion, crystal microdermabrasion, and others. The diamond microdermabrasion segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016.

The microdermabrasion market is further segmented on the basis of the product. The product segment is sub-segmented into the microdermabrasion machine, microdermabrasion crystals, microdermabrasion tips, microdermabrasion creams and scrubs, and others. Microdermabrasion machine segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016, and is expected to be the fastest growing segment which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.68%.

On the basis of indication, the global microdermabrasion market is segmented into hyperpigmentation, acne & trauma scars, photo-damage, stretch marks, and others. Acne & trauma scars segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016 which is valued at USD 194.30 million.

On the basis of end users, the global microdermabrasion market is segmented into hospitals, dermatology clinics, home care, and others. Hospitals segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016. The market for home care was around USD 124.22 million in 2016.

Key Players

The key players for the microdermabrasion market are Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Procter & Gamble, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Altair Instruments, Silhouet-Tone, Advanced Microderm, Inc., Dermaglow, New Shining Image LLC., Lasertec Medical Service, Delasco, and others.

Study objectives

> To provide insights about factors influencing and affecting the market growth

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to countries

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on type, product, indication, end user and region for the global microdermabrasion

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, and comprehensively analysing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To provide economical factors that influences the global microdermabrasion

> To provide detailed analysis of the value chain and supply chain of the global microdermabrasion

Target Audience

> Pharmaceutical and Biotech Industries

> Potential Investors

> Medical Research Institutes

> Key Executive (CEO and COO) and Strategy Growth Manager

> Research Companies

Key Findings

> The key players involved in this strategy are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Procter & Gamble, Altair Instruments, Aesthetic Solutions Inc, Advanced Microderm, Inc., and Silhouet-Tone. Koninklijke Philips N.V. holds 18.0% of the total microdermabrasion market

> Acne & trauma scars segment, by indication accounted for the largest market share in 2016 which is valued at USD 194.30 million

> On the basis of end user, the market for home care was USD 124.22 million in 2016.

> On the basis of region, Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest growing region, at a CAGR of 19.91% during the forecast period.

The reports also covers regional analysis

Americas

o U.S.

o Canada

> South America

Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o U.K

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

> Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o Republic of Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

> The Middle East

> Africa

