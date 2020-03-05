Microdermabrasion Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023
Introduction
Microdermabrasion is a popular technique for the treatment of various skin conditions like acne, hyperpigmentation, trauma scars, photo-damage, stretch marks, and others. Increasing prevalence of skin diseases, rising demands for minimally invasive aesthetic procedures, growing expenses on the cosmetics are the major drivers for the market growth. However, alternative non-surgical procedures in the market may restrain the market growth during the forecast period. The global market for microdermabrasion segmented on the basis of type, product, indication, end user, and region.
The market for microdermabrasion, by type, is segmented into diamond microdermabrasion, crystal microdermabrasion, and others. The diamond microdermabrasion segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016.
The microdermabrasion market is further segmented on the basis of the product. The product segment is sub-segmented into the microdermabrasion machine, microdermabrasion crystals, microdermabrasion tips, microdermabrasion creams and scrubs, and others. Microdermabrasion machine segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016, and is expected to be the fastest growing segment which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.68%.
On the basis of indication, the global microdermabrasion market is segmented into hyperpigmentation, acne & trauma scars, photo-damage, stretch marks, and others. Acne & trauma scars segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016 which is valued at USD 194.30 million.
On the basis of end users, the global microdermabrasion market is segmented into hospitals, dermatology clinics, home care, and others. Hospitals segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016. The market for home care was around USD 124.22 million in 2016.
Key Players
The key players for the microdermabrasion market are Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Procter & Gamble, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Altair Instruments, Silhouet-Tone, Advanced Microderm, Inc., Dermaglow, New Shining Image LLC., Lasertec Medical Service, Delasco, and others.
Study objectives
> To provide insights about factors influencing and affecting the market growth
> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to countries
> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on type, product, indication, end user and region for the global microdermabrasion
> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, and comprehensively analysing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
> To provide economical factors that influences the global microdermabrasion
> To provide detailed analysis of the value chain and supply chain of the global microdermabrasion
Target Audience
> Pharmaceutical and Biotech Industries
> Potential Investors
> Medical Research Institutes
> Key Executive (CEO and COO) and Strategy Growth Manager
> Research Companies
Key Findings
> The key players involved in this strategy are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Procter & Gamble, Altair Instruments, Aesthetic Solutions Inc, Advanced Microderm, Inc., and Silhouet-Tone. Koninklijke Philips N.V. holds 18.0% of the total microdermabrasion market
> Acne & trauma scars segment, by indication accounted for the largest market share in 2016 which is valued at USD 194.30 million
> On the basis of end user, the market for home care was USD 124.22 million in 2016.
> On the basis of region, Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest growing region, at a CAGR of 19.91% during the forecast period.
The reports also covers regional analysis
Americas
o U.S.
o Canada
> South America
Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o U.K
o Spain
o Rest of Western Europe
> Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
o China
o Japan
o India
o Australia
o Republic of Korea
o Rest of Asia Pacific
The Middle East & Africa
> The Middle East
> Africa
Table of Contents:
1 Report Prologue
2 Market Introduction
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Scope of Study
2.3 Research Objective
2.4 Assumptions & Limitations
2.4.1 Assumptions
2.4.2 Limitations
3 Research Methodology
3.1 Primary Research Methodology
3.2 Secondary Research Methodology
3.3 Market Share Analysis
3.4 Trade Analysis
3.5 Market Pricing Approach
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing prevalence of skin diseases
4.2.2 Rising demands for minimally invasive aesthetic procedures for the treatment of skin diseases
4.2.3 Growing expenses on the cosmetics
4.3 Restraints
4.3.1 Alternative non-surgical procedures in the market
5 Market Factor Analysis
5.1 Porters Five Forces
5.1.1 Introduction
5.1.2 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.1.3 Bargaining power of buyers
5.1.4 Threat of new entrants
5.1.5 Threat of substitutes
5.1.6 Degree of rivalry
5.2 Value Chain Analysis
5.2.1 Raw material
5.2.2 Supplier
5.2.3 Manufacturer
5.2.4 Distributer
5.2.5 Customer
5.2.6 Consumer
5.3 Demand & Supply: Gap Analysis
5.4 Pricing Analysis
6 Global Microdermabrasion Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Diamond Microdermabrasion
6.3 Crystal Microdermabrasion
7 Global Microdermabrasion Market, By Product
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Microdermabrasion Machine
7.3 Microdermabrasion Crystals
7.4 Microdermabrasion Tips
7.5 Microdermabrasion Creams and Scrubs
8 Global Microdermabrasion Market, By Indication
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Acne & Trauma Scars
8.3 Hyperpigmentation
8.4 Stretch Marks
8.5 Photo-damage
9 Global Microdermabrasion Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Hospitals
9.3 Dermatology Clinics
9.4 Home Care
10 Global Microdermabrasion Market, By Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Americas
10.2.1 U.S.
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 South Americas
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 France
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 U.K
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Western Europe
10.3.7 Eastern Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 China
10.4.2 Japan
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 Republic of Korea
10.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 Middle East & Africa
10.5.1 Middle East
10.5.2 Africa
11 Company Landscape
11.1 Introduction: Key Players
11.2 Company Share Analysis
12 Company Profile
12.1 Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
12.1.1 Company Overview
12.1.2 Financials
12.1.3 Products
12.1.4 Strategy
12.1.5 Key Developments
12.2 Procter & Gamble
12.2.1 Company Overview
12.2.2 Financials
12.2.3 Products
12.2.4 Strategy
12.2.5 Key Developments
12.3 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
12.3.1 Company Overview
12.3.2 Financials
12.3.3 Products
12.3.4 Strategy
12.3.5 Key Developments
12.4 Altair Instruments
Continue…
