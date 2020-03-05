Microsurgery Market Information – Global Industry Forecast To 2023

Microsurgery Market Information By Procedure (Transplantation, Replantation, Free Flap Tissue Transfer, Vascular Anastomoses), Application (General Surgery, Neurosurgery, Ophthalmology, Reconstructive And Plastic Surgery, Oncology), Equipment (Microsurgical Instruments, Microscope, Suture Materials), End User (Hospitals And Clinics,Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Research Organizations), And By Region – Global Industry Forecast To 2023

Market analysis

Faster technological headway is supporting the improvement of medicinal services by presenting different kinds of working procedures with the assistance of cutting edge medical gadgets and equipment. Expanding prominence of restorative medical procedures and high predominance of the disease are instigating interest for different microsurgical processes, bringing about the important extension of the global microsurgery market. Ascend in preference for negligibly intrusive treatment methodology and expanding disposable income are probably going to create opportunities for the development of the global microsurgery market amid the forecast period. The global microsurgery market is growing at a CAGR of 6.70% during the forecast period of 2018-2023 by reaching the valuation of USD 2688 Mn.

Market segmentation

The global microsurgery market is classified on the basis of its procedure including replantation, transplantation, vascular anastomoses, free flap tissue transfer. On the basis of its application, the market is classified as General Surgery, Ophthalmology, Neurosurgery, Reconstructive & Plastic Surgery, Oncology. On the basis of its equipment, the market is bifurcated into the microscope, microsurgical instruments, and suture materials. Based on its equipment, the market is divided into Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Hospitals & Clinics, Research Organizations.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global microsurgery market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Synovis Micro Companies Alliance, Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Medtronic Plc, Tisurg Medical Instruments Co., Ltd., Ethicon Inc., Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew, Alcon (Novartis), S&T AG, Aesculap, Inc., a B. Braun Company, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Peter Lazic GmbH, Microsurgery Instruments, Inc., among others are some of the major players in the global microsurgery market.

Table of Contents:

1 Report Prologue

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Scope of Study

2.2 Research Objective

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Methodology – Microsurgery Market

3.2 Data Mining

3.3 Secondary Research

3.3.1 Data points received from the secondary research

3.4 Primary Research

3.4.1 Data points received from surgeons & consulting physicians

3.4.2 Data points received from the manufacturer

3.5 FORECASTING TECHNIQUES

3.6 Research Methodology for Market Size Estimation

3.7 DATA TRIANGULATION

3.8 Validation

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Growing demand and cases of microsurgery

4.2.2 Increase in the prevalence of certain conditions needing microsurgery

4.2.3 Increasing acceptance of minimally invasive surgeries and growing per capita income would drive the growth of the market

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Complications and side-effects

4.3.2 Cost of microsurgery

4.3.3 Limitation due to patients’ anatomy

4.4 Opportunities

4.4.1 Technological advancement with the assistance of R&D

4.5 Challenges

4.5.1 Scarcity of trained professionals

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

5.1.1 Threat from a New Entrant

5.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyer

5.1.3 Bargaining Power of Supplier

5.1.4 Threat from substitute

5.1.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.2 Value Chain Analysis

5.2.1 Raw Material

5.2.2 Supplier

5.2.3 Manufacturer

5.2.4 Distributor

5.2.5 Customer-Retailer

5.2.6 Consumer

5.3 Investment Opportunity Analysis

5.3.1 Investment risks

5.3.2 Market outlook

5.3.3 Competitors

5.3.4 Projections

5.4 Pricing analysis

6 Global Microsurgery Market, By Procedure

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Transplantation

6.3 Replantation

6.4 Free Flap Tissue Transfer

6.5 Vascular Anastomoses

7 Global Microsurgery Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 General Surgery

7.3 Neurosurgery

7.4 Ophthalmology

7.5 Reconstructive & Plastic Surgery

7.6 Oncology

8 Global Microsurgery Market, By Equipment

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Microsurgical Instruments

8.3 Microscope

8.4 Suture Materials

9 Global Microsurgery Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hospitals & Clinics

9.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

9.4 Research Organizations

10 Global Microsurgery Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Americas

10.2.1 North America

10.2.1.1 U.S

10.2.1.2 Canada

10.2.2 South America

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Western Europe

10.3.1.1 Germany

10.3.1.2 France

10.3.1.3 U.K

10.3.1.4 Italy

10.3.1.5 Spain

10.3.1.6 Rest of Western Europe

10.3.2 Eastern Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Republic of Korea

10.4.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.5.1 Middle East

10.5.2 Africa

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1.1 Introduction

12 Company Profile

12.1 S&T AG

12.1.1 Company Overview

12.1.2 Financial Overview

12.1.3 Products Offering

12.1.4 Key Developments

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Strategy

12.2 Aesculap, Inc., a B. Braun company

12.2.1 Company Overview

12.2.2 Financial Overview

12.2.3 Products Offering

Continue…

