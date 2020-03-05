Microsurgery Market Information – Global Industry Forecast To 2023
Market analysis
Faster technological headway is supporting the improvement of medicinal services by presenting different kinds of working procedures with the assistance of cutting edge medical gadgets and equipment. Expanding prominence of restorative medical procedures and high predominance of the disease are instigating interest for different microsurgical processes, bringing about the important extension of the global microsurgery market. Ascend in preference for negligibly intrusive treatment methodology and expanding disposable income are probably going to create opportunities for the development of the global microsurgery market amid the forecast period. The global microsurgery market is growing at a CAGR of 6.70% during the forecast period of 2018-2023 by reaching the valuation of USD 2688 Mn.
Market segmentation
The global microsurgery market is classified on the basis of its procedure including replantation, transplantation, vascular anastomoses, free flap tissue transfer. On the basis of its application, the market is classified as General Surgery, Ophthalmology, Neurosurgery, Reconstructive & Plastic Surgery, Oncology. On the basis of its equipment, the market is bifurcated into the microscope, microsurgical instruments, and suture materials. Based on its equipment, the market is divided into Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Hospitals & Clinics, Research Organizations.
Regional analysis
Geographically, the global microsurgery market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.
Major players
Synovis Micro Companies Alliance, Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Medtronic Plc, Tisurg Medical Instruments Co., Ltd., Ethicon Inc., Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew, Alcon (Novartis), S&T AG, Aesculap, Inc., a B. Braun Company, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Peter Lazic GmbH, Microsurgery Instruments, Inc., among others are some of the major players in the global microsurgery market.
Table of Contents:
1 Report Prologue
2 Market Introduction
2.1 Scope of Study
2.2 Research Objective
2.3 List of Assumptions
2.4 Market Structure
3 Research Methodology
3.1 Research Methodology – Microsurgery Market
3.2 Data Mining
3.3 Secondary Research
3.3.1 Data points received from the secondary research
3.4 Primary Research
3.4.1 Data points received from surgeons & consulting physicians
3.4.2 Data points received from the manufacturer
3.5 FORECASTING TECHNIQUES
3.6 Research Methodology for Market Size Estimation
3.7 DATA TRIANGULATION
3.8 Validation
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Drivers
4.2.1 Growing demand and cases of microsurgery
4.2.2 Increase in the prevalence of certain conditions needing microsurgery
4.2.3 Increasing acceptance of minimally invasive surgeries and growing per capita income would drive the growth of the market
4.3 Restraints
4.3.1 Complications and side-effects
4.3.2 Cost of microsurgery
4.3.3 Limitation due to patients’ anatomy
4.4 Opportunities
4.4.1 Technological advancement with the assistance of R&D
4.5 Challenges
4.5.1 Scarcity of trained professionals
5 Market Factor Analysis
5.1 Porter’s Five Force Analysis
5.1.1 Threat from a New Entrant
5.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyer
5.1.3 Bargaining Power of Supplier
5.1.4 Threat from substitute
5.1.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5.2 Value Chain Analysis
5.2.1 Raw Material
5.2.2 Supplier
5.2.3 Manufacturer
5.2.4 Distributor
5.2.5 Customer-Retailer
5.2.6 Consumer
5.3 Investment Opportunity Analysis
5.3.1 Investment risks
5.3.2 Market outlook
5.3.3 Competitors
5.3.4 Projections
5.4 Pricing analysis
6 Global Microsurgery Market, By Procedure
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Transplantation
6.3 Replantation
6.4 Free Flap Tissue Transfer
6.5 Vascular Anastomoses
7 Global Microsurgery Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 General Surgery
7.3 Neurosurgery
7.4 Ophthalmology
7.5 Reconstructive & Plastic Surgery
7.6 Oncology
8 Global Microsurgery Market, By Equipment
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Microsurgical Instruments
8.3 Microscope
8.4 Suture Materials
9 Global Microsurgery Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Hospitals & Clinics
9.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers
9.4 Research Organizations
10 Global Microsurgery Market, By Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Americas
10.2.1 North America
10.2.1.1 U.S
10.2.1.2 Canada
10.2.2 South America
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Western Europe
10.3.1.1 Germany
10.3.1.2 France
10.3.1.3 U.K
10.3.1.4 Italy
10.3.1.5 Spain
10.3.1.6 Rest of Western Europe
10.3.2 Eastern Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Republic of Korea
10.4.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
10.5 Middle East & Africa
10.5.1 Middle East
10.5.2 Africa
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1.1 Introduction
12 Company Profile
12.1 S&T AG
12.1.1 Company Overview
12.1.2 Financial Overview
12.1.3 Products Offering
12.1.4 Key Developments
12.1.5 SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Key Strategy
12.2 Aesculap, Inc., a B. Braun company
12.2.1 Company Overview
12.2.2 Financial Overview
12.2.3 Products Offering
Continue…
