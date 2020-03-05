Molluscicides Market Size, Analysis, and Forecast Report 2017-2025

Mollusks are organisms that damage crops as they feed on them, thus hampering the productivity. Molluscicides are pesticides that kill pests such as slugs, snails etc. Molluscicides are usually found in the form of snail pellets and snail baits. With the rising losses in crops due to the presence of snails and slugs, farmers are increasingly applying molluscicides to the crops. Changes in crop management such as direct drilling, and high organic build has led to rise in population of slugs and snails, thus hampering crop productivity. Chemical methods based on ferric phosphate, metaldehyde, and methiocarb helps in control of slug and snails; however, they are harmful to the beneficial insects as well.

The global molluscicides market has been segmented on the basis of source, type, method of application, and application. On the basis of source, the market has been segmented into chemical molluscicides and biological molluscicides. Chemical segment dominated the global molluscicides market as they are economical and widely available. On the basis of type, the global molluscicides market has been segmented into metaldehyde, methiocarb, and ferrous phosphate. The market has been further segmented into method of application and application. On the basis of method of application, the global molluscicides the global market has been segmented into pellets, sprays, and powders. By application, the global market has been segmented into field crops, horticulture crops, turf and ornamentals, industrial and others.

Read Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=37025

The global molluscicides market is mainly driven by increasing application of agrochemicals in developing countries such as China and India. Additionally, demand for horticulture crops globally is triggering the growth rate of the global molluscicides market over the years. However, limited applicability of molluscicides due to limited usage and regulatory restrictions is restraining the global molluscicides market. Moreover, introduction of green eco-friendly molluscicide products and growing awareness regarding mollusks control is likely to generate opportunities to the global mollusks market during the forecast period.

In term of region wise study, the global molluscides market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America which comprises of U.S. and Canada captured the largest market share in 2016. The U.S. is projected to show the fastest growth during the forecast period. Lonza and AMVAC Chemical Corporation are the key players who dominated the U.S. molluscicides market. Presence of large number of crop fields in United States is triggering the United States molluscicides market. South America also held a significant market share over the years following North America. Snails are present largely in South America. The threat that exists is that it can reproduce multiple times which results in the production of 200 to 500 eggs per month leading to extensive destruction of crops in a short period of time.

Request For Discount @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=37025

Declining crop productivity due to rising number of slugs and snails has resulted to inclination towards application of molluscicides to crops among the farmers. The reason for the market growth lies in increasing planting area of crops and increasing demand for agrochemicals which are applied to deal with crop pests. Asia Pacific which comprises India, China, and Japan is projected to show the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to rising adoption rate of molluscicides among the farmers.

Key players of the molluscicides market are highly fragmented and are focused on developing new products through continuous research and development that protects the crops from slugs and snails. Some of the key players in the global molluscides market are Lonza Group AG, Bayer Cropscience AG, BASF SE, Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd., Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc., American Vanguard Corporation, De Sangosse SAS, W. Neudorff GmbH Kg, Doff Portland Ltd., Certis Europe B.V.