New Research : Low-Voltage Circuit Breakers Market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.54% by 2023

Low-Voltage Circuit Breakers Market Research Report: by Type (Miniature Circuit Breaker (MCB), Molded-case Circuit Breaker (MCCB), Air Circuit Breaker (ACB)), by Application (Energy Allocation, Shut-off Circuit, Others), and Region – Forecast to 2023

Market analysis

Low-voltage circuit breakers shield electrical hardware from harm. It identifies deficiencies brought about by overload and interferes with the power flow. The ongoing ascent of infrastructural ventures is probably going to drive the market request exponentially over the conjecture time frame. A critical requirement for automatic switches to guarantee the continuous power flow is relied upon to betoken the low-voltage circuit breakers market growth. Electrifying the rural areas is required to be a major factor for the market to grow till the end of the forecast period. Initiatives taken by the countries to give power to the consumers in remote areas by means of sustainable sources can look good for the low-voltage circuit breakers market. The global low-voltage circuit breakers market is projected to exhibit a 4.54% CAGR, reaching the valuation of USD 1,657.2 million during the forecast period 2018 to 2023.

Market segmentation

On the basis of its type, the global low-voltage circuit breakers market is divided into Miniature Circuit Breaker (MCB), Air Circuit Breaker (ACB), Molded-case Circuit Breaker (MCCB). Based on its application, the market is classified into shut-off circuit, energy allocation and others.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global low-voltage circuit breakers market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Siemens AG (Germany), Eaton Corporation (Ireland), Shanghai Liangxin Electrical Co., Ltd. (China), DELIXI (China), HangShen Electric (China), Fuji Electric FA Components & Systems Co., Ltd. (Japan), Changshu Switchgear Mfg Co., Ltd. (China), Hager Group (Germany), CHINT Group (China), Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co., Ltd. (South Korea), BB (Switzerland), Schneider Electric (France), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), among others are some of the major players in the global low-voltage circuit breakers market.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 List of Assumptions

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Residential and Small-Scale Commercial Construction

4.1.2 Increased Spending on Electric Distribution Systems in the US

4.1.3 Driver Impact Analysis

4.2 Restraint

4.2.1 Competition from the Unorganized Sector

4.3 Opportunity

4.3.1 Rising Demand for Electricity in Africa

4.4 Supply Chain Analysis

4.4.1 Design and Development

4.4.2 Raw Material Supply

4.4.3 Manufacturing and Assembly

4.4.4 Supply and Distribution

4.4.5 End Use

4.5 Porter’s Five Forces Model

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5 Intensity of Rivalry

4.6 Market Positioning

4.6.1 Pricing Strategy

4.6.2 Brand Strategy

4.7 Market Effect Factor Analysis

4.7.1 Technology Progress/Risk

4.7.2 Consumer Needs/ Customer Preference Change

4.7.3 Economic & Environmental Change

4.8 Marketing Channel in the Global Low-Voltage Circuit Breaker Market

5 Manufacturing Process

5.1 Manufacturing Cost Structure

5.2 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Low-Voltage Circuit Breakers

5.2.1 Low-Voltage Circuit Breaker Manufacturing Process

5.2.2 Prefabrication

5.2.3 Mounting and Wiring Work

5.2.4 Assembly

5.2.5 QA Testing

5.2.6 Finishing

6 Global Low Voltage Circuit Breaker Market, By Type

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Miniature Circuit Breaker (MCB)

6.1.2 Molded-Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB)

6.1.3 Air Circuit Breaker (ACB)

7 Global Low Voltage Circuit Breaker Market, By Application

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Energy Allocation

7.1.2 Shut-off Circuit

7.1.3 Others

8 Global Low Voltage Circuit Breaker Market, By Region

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 France

8.3.3 Russia

8.3.4 Spain

8.3.5 UK

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 Australia

8.4.4 South Korea

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 Middle East & Africa

8.5.1 Saudi Arabia

8.5.2 Saudi Africa

8.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

8.6 Central & South America

8.6.1 Brazil

8.6.2 Argentina

8.6.3 Rest of Central & South America

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitive Scenario

9.2 Market Share Analysis

10 Company Profiles

10.1 ABB

10.1.1 Products/Services Offered

10.1.2 Financial Overview

Continue…

