Opioid Induced Constipation Treatment Market: Large Number of Pipeline Drugs to Receive Approval to Benefit Market

There are multiple drugs in the pipeline for opioid induced constipation treatment. Upon approval, these drugs will face little competition in this market which is largely untapped. There have not been many stable choices in the pharmaceutical industry for opioid induced constipation treatment over the recent past, but the continuous approval rate of highly targeted drugs is expected to provide a strong push to this market’s growth rate. This includes the PAMORA drugs that help treat OIC without intervening in the opioid’s action on the patient.

The number of patients suffering from opioid induced constipation is increasing across the globe. Close to 100 mn U.S. patients in 2013 were suffering from OIC, according to the American Academy of Pain Medicine. They added that this number is expected to increase as the number of people consuming opioid drugs increases. With a growing awareness of the commercial availability of a large variety of opioid drugs, people have resorted to using them for longer terms to treat chronic pains. This growing number of OIC patients – especially in North America – is expected to further drive the demand for opioid induced constipation treatment.

Till the end of 2016, chloride channel activators are expected to be the more popular drug class of opioid induced constipation treatments. This trend will continue for the coming years, but in time it is predicted that mu-opioid receptor antagonists will take the leading role among drug classes. A key reason for the popularity of chloride channel activators is the high level of sales of Amitiza ever since it was approved in 2013 and used specifically for opioid induced constipation treatment.

Over time, the growing number of mu-opioid receptor antagonists being approved and their greater efficacy over other drug classes is expected to push it to the top of the charts in terms of revenue generation before 2023. This drug class will also benefit from the increasing number of prescriptions being filed for opioid induced constipation treatments due to developments that reduce their side effects.

Request for the Report Sample: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=6862

The leading providers of opioid induced constipation treatment include AstraZeneca, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Abbott Laboratories, Valeant, Bayer, C.B. Fleet Company, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Daewoong Co. Ltd., and Cosmo Pharmaceuticals.