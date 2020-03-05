Organ Transplant Immunosuppressant Drugs Market – Surge in Number of People Registering for Organ Donation Propels Market’s Growth

Organ transplantation is slowly emerging as an effective method for the treatment of end-stage organ failure. Due to the increasing incidence of chronic ailments, the demand for organ replacement has risen considerably around the world. This subsequently fuels demand for advanced immunosuppressant drugs to prevent organ rejection post transplantation.

Despite recent advances in medical science, post-operative complications are still a major challenge that the global organ replacement immunosuppressant drugs market needs to address. The long-standing inadequate medical coverage for immunosuppressant drugs can compromise the quality of care offered to patients suffering from organ failure. According to Transparency Market Research (TMR), this factor will translate into negative growth for the global organ transplant immunosuppressant drugs market from 2015 to 2023.

Besides this, the high cost of organ transplantation and the advent of stem cell therapies are limiting the market’s trajectory. The global organ transplant immunosuppressant market stood at US$5.1 bn in 2014. Exhibiting a CAGR of -5.0% between 2015 and 2023, the market’s valuation is expected to reach US$3.2 bn by the end of 2023.

Regionally, North America led the global organ immunosuppressant drugs market with a share of 46.2% in 2014. The region exhibits high demand for immunosuppressant drugs due to the higher number of organ transplantations conducted therein. According to TMR, North America is expected to report the fastest growth due to the increasing number of successful organ replacement surgeries conducted in the region. This will in turn bolster demand for advanced immunosuppressant therapeutics.

Europe emerged as the second largest market for immunosuppressant drugs in the same year. These two regions will continue to lead the global market due to the recent improvements in surgical techniques, technology, and immunosuppressant drug discovery. The robust healthcare infrastructure in North America and Europe will seal the dominance of these regions in the global market.

Novartis AG, Astellas Pharma, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Pfizer, Inc., and Sanofi are some of the most prominent companies operating in the market.