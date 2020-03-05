Osteosarcoma Market Information– Global Forecast till 2023 

Osteosarcoma Market Information: By Types (Intramedullary, Juxtacortical, Extra-Skeletal), Diagnosis (Biopsy, X-Ray, CT Scan, Bone Scan, MRI), Treatment (Surgery, Chemotherapy, and others), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Cancer Research Centers) – Global Forecast till 2023

Market analysis

Osteosarcoma is a kind of bone tumor in which there is a multiplication of osteoblasts. It is one of the basic kind of malignant growth prompting the growth of immature bones. The tumor is mostly seen happening in children and adolescents. It is more prevalent in males than in females. Juxtacortical osteosarcoma, Intramedullary osteosarcoma, and extraskeletal osteosarcoma are the three kinds of osteosarcomas, among which intramedullary osteosarcoma is the most predominant one. The growing prevalence of the osteosarcoma among the children and teenagers along with the rising demand for the better treatment initiatives are one of the key drivers responsible for the growth of the global osteosarcoma market during the forecast period. The global osteosarcoma market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.40% during the forecast period (2017-2023).

Market segmentation

The global osteosarcoma market is divided on the basis of its types, treatment, diagnosis, end user and regional demand. Based on its types, the market is segmented into juxtacortical osteosarcoma, intramedullary osteosarcoma, and extra-skeletal osteosarcoma. Based on its treatment, the market is categorized into chemotherapy, radiation therapy, surgery, among others. On the basis of its diagnosis, the market is bifurcated into biopsy, bone scan, MRI, X-ray, CT Scan, and others. On the basis of its end user, the global market is classified into cancer research centers, hospitals & clinics, and others.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global osteosarcoma market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Some of the major players in the global osteosarcoma market include companies like Hikma Pharmaceuticals (U.K), Baxter (U.S.), Advaxis Inc., Pfizer (U.S.), Novartis (U.S.), Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.), Isofol Medical AB (Sweden), Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (U.S.), among others.

Table of Contents:

1 Report Prologue

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

4 Market Dynamic

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Rising prevalence of osteosarcoma (25%)

4.2.2 Increasing expenditure on oncology medicine and research (45%)

4.2.3 Rising demand for new treatment (30%)

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 High cost of treatment

4.4 Technology Trends and Assessment

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Value Chain Analysis

5.1.1 Research & Product Development

5.1.2 Formulation

5.1.3 Marketing & Sales

5.1.4 Finish Products

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.2.5 Intensity of Rivalry

5.3 Pricing Analysis

5.4 Investment opportunities

6 Global Osteosarcoma Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Intramedullary Osteosarcoma

6.3 Juxtacortical Osteosarcoma

6.4 Extra-Skeletal Osteosarcoma

6.5 Others

7 Global Osteosarcoma Market, By Diagnosis

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Biopsy

7.3 X-ray

7.4 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scan

7.5 Computed Tomography (CT) Scan

7.6 Bone Scan

7.7 Others

8 Global Osteosarcoma Market, By Treatment

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Chemotherapy

8.3 Surgery

8.4 Radiation Therapy

8.5 Others

9 Global Osteosarcoma Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hospital & Clinics

9.3 Cancer Research Institutes

9.4 Others

10 Global Osteosarcoma Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Americas

10.2.1 U.S.

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 South America

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 France

10.3.3 U.K

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Western Europe

