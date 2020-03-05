Precast Concrete Market – Premium Insight, Industry Trends, Market Sizing & Forecasts to 2023

Precast Concrete Market: by Product Type (Floors & Roofs, Columns and Beams, Stairs and Landing, Walls), by Application (Structural Components, Architectural Components, Bridge Components), by End-use (Residential, Non-Residential, Agriculture), and Region – Forecast till 2023

Market analysis

Precast cement can be portrayed as the constructional item that is made by casting concrete in a reusable shape. The reusable form is then relieved in a controlled situation, trailed by transportation to the building site to be introduced. Precast components dispose of or enormously diminishes the requirement for traditional formworks just as props. Aside from this, precast concrete helps bring down the wastage generation, along with checking numerous other environmental risks. It is typically utilized in the development of structures and buildings with monotonous designs, for example, apartments and schools. Other driving factors instrumental in the market development are the rising income level in the developing countries matched with the changing inclinations of development strategies which increases the dependence on present-day development systems. The global precast concrete market is anticipated to reach USD 103,666.1 Million by 2023 growing at 5.36% CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2023).

Market segmentation

By product, the global precast concrete market is segmented into stairs and landing, columns and beams, floors & roofs, and walls. On the basis of its application, the market is segmented into bridge components, architectural components, structural components, and others. Based on its end-use segment, the global market is bifurcated into non-residential, residential, and agriculture.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global precast concrete market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Tindall Corporation (U.S.), Coreslab Structures (U.S.), CRH (U.S.), Coltman Precast Concrete Limited (U.K.), SKANSKA AB (Sweden), Jensen Precast (U.S.), Molin Concrete Products Company, Inc. (U.S.), are some of the major players in the global precast concrete market.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 Market Structure

2.4 Key Takeaways

2.5 Macro Factor Indicators Analysis

2.6 List of Assumptions

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Investment in Construction Industry

4.2.2 Urbanization leading to Rise in Construction Activities

4.2.3 Reduced Construction Waste

4.2.4 Drivers Impact Analysis

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Economic Downturn in Major Regions

4.3.2 Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

4.3.3 Restraints Impact Analysis

4.4 Opportunity

4.4.1 Scope in Emerging Economies

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Supply Chain Analysis

5.1.1 Design and Development

5.1.2 Raw Material Supply

5.1.3 Precast Concrete Manufacturing

5.1.4 Distribution

5.1.5 End-Use

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.2.5 Intensity of Rivalry

5.2.7 Rivalry

5.3 Import Analysis of Refractory cements, mortars, concretes and similar compositions

5.4 Export Analysis of Refractory cements, mortars, concretes and similar compositions

6 Global Precast concrete Market, By Product

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Columns & Beams

6.1.2 Floors & Roofs

6.1.3 Walls

6.1.3.1 Solid Walls

6.1.3.2 Sandwich Walls (Thermal Walls)

6.1.3.3 Others

6.1.4 Stairs and Landings

6.1.5 Others

7 Global Precast Concrete Market, By Application

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Structural Components

7.1.2 Architectural Components

7.1.3 Bridge Components

7.1.4 Others

8 Global Precast concrete Market, By End-use

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Residential

8.1.2 Non-Residential

8.1.3 Agriculture

9 Global Precast Concrete Market, By Region

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 France

9.3.4 Spain

9.3.5 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 Rest of the World

9.5.1 Middle East and Africa

9.6 Latin America

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Scenario

10.1.1 Market Share Analysis

10.1.2 Competitive BENCHMARKING OF MAJOR COMPETITORS

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Metromont Corporation

11.1.1 Company Overview

11.1.2 Financial Overview

11.1.3 Products Offered

11.1.4 Key Developments (2015-2018)

11.1.5 SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Key Strategies

11.2 Coreslab Structures

11.2.1 Company Overview

11.2.2 Financial Overview

11.2.3 Products Offered

Continue…

