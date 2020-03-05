Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases Market would Expand at a Healthy CAGR of 6.10% Over the Period Between 2015 and 2023

In response to the rising incidence of antibody diseases, Transparency Market Research (TMR) forecasts the global primary immunodeficiency market to surge at 6.1% CAGR between 2015 and 2023. Developed regions such as Europe and North America are predominantly contributing to the growth witnessed by this market. The consistent approval of novel therapeutic options for primary immunodeficiency diseases (PIDD) and extensive research and development investments by key players are likely to bolster opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years.

On the flip side, the absence of proper reimbursement and high cost of therapies will inhibit the market’s growth trajectory to an extent. Nevertheless, with favorable government policies and funding for research and development in biopharma and pharmaceuticals, growth prospects for the market seem quite promising.

By treatment, stem cell and gene therapy, antibiotic therapy, immunoglobulin (Ig) replacement therapy, and others make the key segments in the global PIDD market. Of these, immunoglobulin replacement has been in use for the treatment of chronic ailments for the past two decades. Due to the recent developments, it is also used for the treatment of partial antibody deficiency and combined immunodeficiencies. The segment therefore emerged dominant in the market in 2014. As per TMR, immunoglobulin replacement therapy will hold on to its position as the market leader through the forecast period.

Despite, Ig replacement therapy being the most widely accepted treatment among PIDD patients, the use of antibiotics as an adjunct therapy is poised to surge in the near future. Some of the most commonly used antibiotics include penicillin, macrolides, cephalosporins, fluoroquinolones, and tetracyclines.

The demand for stem cell and gene therapy is also expected to increase during the forecast period, which in turn will augment the demand for effective PIDD treatment.