Pulmonary Function Testing Systems Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast till 2023

Pulmonary Function Testing Systems Market Research Report by Type (Complete PFT Systems, Portable PFT Systems, and Others), Test Type (Spirometry, Lung Volume, Gas Exchange Testing, and Others), Component (Software, Hardware, Service, and Others), Application (Asthma, Chronic Shortness of Breath, Restrictive Lung Disease, and Others), End-user (Hospital/Clinical Laboratories, Diagnostics Laboratories, and Others), and Region-Global Forecast to 2023

Market analysis

Advancements made in the healthcare systems in the development of the nations and the rising dimension of awareness is having a positive outcome on the pulmonary function testing systems market. In the meantime, extending geriatric populace and the rising number of patients with breathing issue is mostly impacting the development of the market. The expanded predominance of the respiratory issue has prompted a more grounded interest for pulmonary function testing services. The essential target of the test is to evaluate the seriousness of pulmonary damage. Throughout the years, a few achievements have been made in testing innovation which brought about critical enhancement in the general testing system which has boosted the market growth.

Market segmentation

The global pulmonary function testing systems market is divided on the basis of its type, test type, component, application, end-user, and regional demand. Portable PFT Systems and Complete PFT Systems are included in its type section. Spirometry, Gas Exchange Testing, Lung Volume, Oxygen Titration Test, Maximal Voluntary Ventilation, High Altitude Simulation Testing are included in the test type segment. Based on its component, the market is divided into service, hardware, and software. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Chronic Shortness of Breath, Restrictive Lung Disease, Asthma are some of its market applications.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global pulmonary function testing systems market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Medical Equipment Europe GmbH, Vyaire Medical, Inc, COSMED srl, Schiller,ECO MEDICS AG, MGC, Diagnostic Corporation, Medical Electronic Construction, CHEST M.I., Inc, ndd Medical Technologies, and others.

Table of Contents:

1 Report Prologue

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Introduction

3.1 Definition

3.2 Scope of the Study

3.3 Assumptions & Limitations

3.3.1 Assumptions

3.3.2 Limitations

3.4 Market Structure

4 Research Methodology

4.1 Research Process

4.2 Primary Research

4.3 Secondary Research

4.4 Market Size Estimation

4.5 Forecast Model

5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.2.1 Increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases

5.2.2 Growth in the elderly population

5.2.3 Increasing prevalence of lung cancer

5.3 Restraints

5.3.1 Stringent regulatory policies

5.3.2 Rising cost of pulmonary devices

5.4 Opportunities

5.4.1 Increasing scope of high-potency pulmonary function testing devices

6 Market Factor Analysis

6.1 Value Chain Analysis

6.1.1 Raw Material

6.1.2 Supplier

6.1.3 Manufacturer

6.1.4 Distributor

6.1.5 Customer

6.1.6 Consumer

6.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

6.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

6.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

6.2.5 Intensity of Rivalry

6.3 Investment Opportunities

6.4 Price Analysis

7 Global Pulmonary Function Testing Systems Market by Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Complete PFT Systems

7.3 Portable PFT Systems

8 Global Pulmonary Function Testing Systems Market by Test Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Spirometry

8.3 Lung Volume

8.4 Gas Exchange Testing

8.5 Maximal Voluntary Ventilation

8.6 Oxygen Titration Test

8.7 High Altitude Simulation Testing

9 Global Pulmonary Function Testing Systems Market by Component

9.1 Overview

9.2 Software

9.3 Hardware

9.4 Services

10 Global Pulmonary Function Testing Systems Market by Application

10.1 Overview

10.2 Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

10.3 Asthma

10.4 Chronic Shortness of Breath

10.5 Restrictive Lung Disease

11 Global Pulmonary Function Testing Systems Market by End-user

11.1 Overview

11.2 Hospital/Clinical Laboratories

11.3 Diagnostics Laboratories

12 Global Pulmonary Function Testing Systems Market by Region

12.1 Overview

12.2 Americas

12.2.1 North America

12.2.1.1 US

12.2.1.2 Canada

12.2.2 South America

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Western Europe

12.3.1.1 Germany

12.3.1.2 France

12.3.1.3 UK

12.3.1.4 Italy

12.3.1.5 Spain

