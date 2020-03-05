Quantum Sensors Market is projected to surpass the valuation of USD 300 Mn by the year 2023 | Report Ocean Published
Quantum Sensors Market by Product (atomic clocks, gravity sensors, photosynthetically active radiation (PAR) quantum sensors, magnetic sensors), Verticals (automotive, oil and gas, military and defense, agriculture and healthcare), Region (North America Europe, Asia Pacific, The Middle East & Africa (MEA), Latin America) – Global Forecast to 2023
Market analysis
Quantum innovation has been exceptionally foreseen because of its massive potential. Highlights, for example, high precision and accuracy are making the technology well known in different industrial spaces. The application base for quantum sensors is probably going to grow further in the years to come. Quantum advances are additionally being utilized being developed of cutting edge sensor innovation. The IoT boom is additionally forecasting favorably for the global quantum sensors market. This is attributable to the requirement for very exact detecting capacities in connected devices. GPS is likewise an essential space for quantum sensors. GPS is as a rule broadly utilized in the aviation and automotive industries. These are some of the positive factors that are highly influencing the growth of the global quantum sensors market. The market
Market segmentation
The global quantum sensors market is divided on the basis of its product, verticals and regional demand. Based on its product, the global quantum sensors market is classified as Photosynthetically active radiation (PAR) quantum sensors, Atomic clocks, Magnetic sensors, Gravity sensors, Others. On the basis of its verticals, the market is categorized as Automotive, Healthcare, Military and defense, Oil and gas, Agriculture, Others.
Regional analysis
Geographically, the global quantum sensors market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.
Major players
Networking (Oscilloquartz), Spectrum Technologies Inc., AOSense, Radix, GWR Instruments Inc., Technology (Microsemi), METER Group, Adcon Telemetry Gmbh, Microchip, Impedans Ltd., Apogee Instrument Inc., Thomas Industrial Network Inc., are some of the major players in the global quantum sensors market.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Introduction
2.1 Definition
2.2 Scope of the Study
2.3 List of Assumptions
2.4 Market Structure
3 Market Insights
4 Research Methodology
4.1 Research Process
4.2 Forecast Model
5 Market Dynamics
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Drivers
5.2.1 Growing penetration of quantum technology including quantum cryptography and quantum cryptology in healthcare
5.2.2 Development of next-generation sensors
5.2.3 Drivers Impact Analysis
5.3 Challenge
5.3.1 Lack of Technical Expertise
5.4 Opportunity
5.4.1 Growing demand for the Internet of Things
6 Market Factor Analysis
6.1 Supply Chain Analysis
6.2 Porter’s Five Forces Model
6.2.1 Threat of New Entrants
6.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
6.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
6.2.4 Threat of Substitutes
6.2.5 Intensity of Rivalry
7 Global Quantum Sensors Market, By Product
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Atomic Clocks
7.1.2 PAR Quantum Sensors
7.1.3 Gravity Sensors
7.1.4 Magnetic Sensors
8 Global Quantum Sensors Market, By Vertical
8.1.1 Overview
8.1.2 Military and Defense
8.1.3 Automotive
8.1.4 Agriculture
8.1.5 Oil and Gas
8.1.6 Healthcare
8.1.7 Others
9 Global Quantum Sensors Market, By Region
9.1 Overview
9.2 North America:
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 France
9.3.4 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 Japan
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
9.5 Rest of the World
9.5.1 Latin America
9.5.2 The Middle East & Africa
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Competitive Scenario
11 Company Profiles
11.1 AOSense
11.1.1 Company Overview
11.1.2 Products/Services/Solutions Offered
11.1.3 Key Developments
11.2 Radix
11.2.1 Company Overview
11.2.2 Products/Services/Solutions Offered
11.3 Apogee Instruments Inc.
11.3.1 Company Overview
11.3.2 Products/Services/Solutions Offered
11.3.3 Key Developments
11.4 GWR Instruments Inc.
11.4.1 Company Overview
11.4.2 Products/Services/Solutions Offered
11.5 Microchip Technology (Microsemi)
11.5.1 Company Overview
11.5.2 Financial Overview
11.5.3 Products/Services/Solutions Offered
11.5.4 Key Developments
11.5.5 SWOT Analysis
Continue…
