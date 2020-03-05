Rise In The Geriatric Population Drive the Cardiac MRI Testing Market During Forecast Period

Global Cardiac MRI Testing Market: Overview

A cardiac MRI is used to monitor or detect any heart-related abnormality or defect. Cardiac monitors use magnetic waves to produce a detailed picture of the heart. It is usually used to get detailed information regarding the severity of various heart problems such as coronary heart disease, congenital heart conditions, tumors, cardiomyopathy, and heart valve diseases. Cardiac MRI helps evaluate the functioning of the heart, including all structures such as heart chambers, valves, and vessels. It helps in diagnosing heart diseases, monitoring patients’ condition, and evaluating effects of any heart condition such as heart attack and coronary heart disease.

Read Report Overview:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/cardiac-mri-testing-market.html

Global Cardiac MRI Testing Market: Key Trends

Major factors driving the cardiac MRI testing market include increase in the prevalence of heart diseases globally, rise in the geriatric population, and technological advancements. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 600,000 people in the U.S. die because of heart disease. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S.. According to the WHO, approximately 17.9 million people die of heart disease every year globally, and 85% of all heart disease deaths are due to strokes and heart attacks. These factors are estimated to drive the market in the near future. However, stringent government regulations and unfavorable reimbursement policies are major factors that are projected to restrain the growth of the cardiac MRI testing market during forecast period.

Request Brocher of the Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=64919

Global Cardiac MRI Testing Market: Segmentation

The global cardiac MRI testing market can be segmented based on type, composition, end-user, and region. Based on type, the market can be divided into fixed and mobile. The fixed segment dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to retain its leading position in terms of market share over forecast period. The mobile segment is also expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during forecast period. In terms of composition, the cardiac MRI testing market can be classified into open and closed. The closed segment dominated the market in 2018, owing to the ability of closed MRI systems to provide more accurate scans and higher resolution of images. The segment is expected to continue to dominate the market from 2019 to 2027. Based on end-user, the market can be categorized into hospitals, diagnostics laboratories, and diagnostic imaging centers. The hospitals segment dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to maintain its position during the forecast period.

Request for Discount:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=64919