Sacroiliac Fusion Implants Market Is Expected To Drive By Rise In Prevalence Of The Disease

Sacroiliac joints (SI) are joints between the sacrum and ilium bones of the pelvis. The sacrum supports the spine and ilium bone supports sacrum. The sacroiliac joint is highly dependent on its strong ligamentous structure for providing support and stability to complete human body. Commonly observed conditions for which SI joint fusion is indicated include sacroiliac joint dysfunction, sacroiliac joint disruption, and degenerative sacroilitis. Sacroilitis is inflammation or dysfunction of the sacroiliac joint which could result in the unilateral low back pain. Sacroiliac joint dysfunction can be diagnosed using provocative and non-provocative maneuvers. SI joint dysfunction can be treated with minimally invasive surgery performed in either of the two ways: immediate fixation or SI joint fusion. Sacroiliac fusion systems are intended to stabilize the sacroiliac joint and provide an environment for fusion. During immediate fixation, an implant is placed across the joints. Bone grafts can be delivered within the device to promote fusion. Sacroiliac fusion surgery is gaining popularity among physicians to treat the pain related to the sacroiliac joint. According to SI-Bone, Inc., 82% of patients were satisfied with SI joint fusion surgery. Hence, patient satisfaction and least requirement of repetition of the procedure are likely to increase demand for sacroiliac fusion systems in the next few years.

Read Report Overview:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sacroiliac-fusion-implants-market.html

Release of the treatment guidelines by the North American Spine Society and the International Society for the Advancement of Spinal Surgery and favorable reimbursement policies for the procedure by the U.S. Medicare are expected to increase the adoption of sacroiliac fusion surgeries during the forecast period. According to recent statistics released by BIBA Medical Ltd., about 18% of lower back pain is associated with the dysfunction of the sacroiliac joint. Sedentary lifestyles resulting in hypo-motility of the joint is the major reason for the rise in prevalence of the disease across the globe. Hence, rise in prevalence of the disease, increase in adoption of minimally invasive fusion procedure, economic growth, surge in per capita health care spending, and increase in the number of skilled orthopedic surgeons are anticipated to drive the sacroiliac fusion implants market during the forecast period. Sacroiliac joint fusion technique is not new; however, its penetration has been limited due to extensive nature of the open fusion surgery and lack of consistent data to prove the effectiveness of the minimally invasive procedure. Moreover, lack of awareness in the developing regions and high cost of the procedure is projected to restrain the sacroiliac fusion implants market during the forecast period.

Request Brocher of the Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=63636

The global sacroiliac fusion implants market can be segmented based on product, surgery type, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the sacroiliac fusion implants market can be classified into triangular implants, porous implants, hollow modular screws, titanium coated implants, titanium cages, and allograft dowels. Based on surgery type, the global sacroiliac joint fusion implants market can be bifurcated into lateral transarticular surgery and posterior surgery. In terms of end-user, the sacroiliac fusion implants market can be divided into hospitals, orthopedic clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and others. The hospitals segment is anticipated to dominate the global sacroiliac fusion implants market, owing to high preference for hospitals due to availability of various facilities under one roof and favorable reimbursement scenario.

Request for Discount:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=63636