Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Testing Devices Market: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast To 2024

This report provides in depth study of “Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Testing Devices Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Testing Devices Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Key manufacturers are included based on manufacturing sites, capacity and production, product specifications etc.:

Roche Diagnostics

BioMerieux

Hologic, Inc.

Becton Dickinson & Company

Cepheid, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Alere, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

DiaSorin

The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers (manufacturing sites, capacity and production, product specifications etc.)

Major Application

Major Type .

Major applications as follows:

Laboratory Testing

Point of Care Testing

Major Type as follows:

Thermal Cyclers

Lateral Flow Readers

Flow Cytometers

Differential Light Scattering Machines

Others

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of Application

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Production

2.2 Regional Demand

2.3 Regional Trade

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 Roche Diagnostics

3.1.2 Company Information

3.1.2 Product Specifications

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.2 BioMerieux

3.2.1 Company Information

3.2.2 Product Specifications

3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.3 Hologic, Inc.

3.3.1 Company Information

3.3.2 Product Specifications

3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.4 Becton Dickinson & Company

3.4.1 Company Information

3.4.2 Product Specifications

3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.5 Cepheid, Inc.

3.5.1 Company Information

3.5.2 Product Specifications

3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.6 Danaher Corporation

3.6.1 Company Information

3.6.2 Product Specifications

3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.8 Alere, Inc.

3.8.1 Company Information

3.8.2 Product Specifications

3.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.9 Abbott Laboratories

3.9.1 Company Information

3.9.2 Product Specifications

3.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.10 DiaSorin

3.10.1 Company Information

3.10.2 Product Specifications

3.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

4 Major Application

4.1 Laboratory Testing

4.1.1 Overview

4.1.2 Laboratory Testing Market Size and Forecast

4.2 Point of Care Testing

4.2.1 Overview

4.2.2 Point of Care Testing Market Size and Forecast

5 Market by Type

5.1 Thermal Cyclers

5.1.1 Overview

5.1.2 Thermal Cyclers Market Size and Forecast

5.2 Lateral Flow Readers

5.2.1 Overview

5.2.2 Lateral Flow Readers Market Size and Forecast

5.3 Flow Cytometers

5.3.1 Overview

5.3.2 Flow Cytometers Market Size and Forecast

5.4 Differential Light Scattering Machines

5.4.1 Overview

5.4.2 Differential Light Scattering Machines Market Size and Forecast

5.5 Others

5.5.1 Overview

5.5.2 Others Market Size and Forecast

